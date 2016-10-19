  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Biodiversity
China
FIFA World Cup
Reichsbürger Joachim Widera holding his 'passport' into the camera
The Reichsbürger beleive in Germany's pre-WWII borders and even print their own documentsImage: Picture-Alliance/dpa/P. Seeger
PoliticsGermany

What is Germany's 'Reichsbürger' movement?

Wolfgang Dick
1 hour ago

They are radical and violent and do not recognize Germany's democratic state. In recent years, the Reichsbürger have drawn the attention of authorities. Who are they, and what kind of danger do they pose?

https://p.dw.com/p/2RRtE

Members of the Reichsbürger movement deny the existence of Germany's post-WW2 Federal Republic. They believe the current state is no more than an administrative construct still occupied by the Western powers — the US, the UK and France. For them, the 1937 borders of the German Empire still exist.

These are the self-proclaimed "Reichsbürger," which translates as "Citizens of the Reich" that was founded in 1871 —  and they are not averse to violence.

The Reichsbürger movement is made up of a number of small groups and individuals, located mainly in the states of Brandenburg, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Bavaria. They do not accept the legality of the Federal Republic of Germany's government authorities. They refuse to pay taxes and have declared their own small "national territories," which they call the "Second German Empire," the "Free State of Prussia" or the "Principality of Germania."

Members of these groups print passports and driver's licenses for themselves. They even produce T-shirts and flags for advertising purposes. Reichsbürger disregard the fact that such activity is illegal and not recognized by any German authority. They proudly announce their intention to "carry on the fight against the Federal Republic of Germany" on their websites.

Just crackpots?

Germany's domestic intelligence agency, the Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV), estimates there to be around 21,000 Reichsbürger in Germany, with 5% of them classified as far-right extremists. 

Most are male. On average they are over 50 years old and ascribe to right-wing populist, antisemitic and Nazi ideologies and are spread out throughout the country.  A district court judge in Saxony-Anhalt has described them as "conspiracy theorists" and "malcontents."

Reichsbürger
'Reichsbürger' at a rally in front of the Reichstag in BerlinImage: Imago/Future Image

The Reichsbürger underwent radicalization during the COVID-19 pandemic when they gained traction from the "Querdenker" movement and refused to adhere to any restrictions imposed by authorities they do not recognize.

Despite their rejection of the system, Reichsbürger inundate German courts with floods of motions and objections filed against court orders and payment demands issued by local authorities. Regardless of content, authorities are required to process every properly filed, formal request they receive.

Mayors from a number of communities have protested that, beyond having to deal with so much senseless work, they have also been attacked by Reichsbürger, verbally and even physically. Members often film such attacks and then post them online.

Extreme acts of violence

The group's affinity for firearms and for stockpiling weapons has left authorities concerned. The latest BfV report on the Reichsbürger said they are ready and willing to commit "serious acts of violence."

Police have found large caches of weapons and ammunition during house searches — and Reichsbürger members are continuing to arm themselves.

Since a significant part of the group consists of former soldiers of the Bundeswehr and the NVA (National People's Army of the GDR), among them men with special military training, the group is considered particularly dangerous. 

In the past few years, German authorities have revoked weapons permits for hundreds of the movement's followers.

In recent years, Reichsbürger followers have carried out attacks on police officers during raids — with defendants often arguing that they have a right to defend "their property."

In Höxter, North Rhine-Westphalia, a group from the "Free State of Prussia" attempted to build up its own militia by smuggling in arms from outside the country in 2014.

In 2016, a police officer was shot and killed by a member of the Reichsbürger movement during a police raid to seize the man's arsenal of over 30 firearms that he had illegally hoarded.

In 2021 several Reichsbürger were among protesters against the COVID restrictions who stormed the steps of the Reichstag building in Berlin.

In 2022, investigators found a group to have planned, among other things, to storm the parliament in Berlin (the Reichstag) and to attack the country's power supply, and to depose the federal government in order to then take power. There were even plans for certain individuals to take over important ministerial posts for the moment of the "takeover." 

According to the Federal Prosecutor's Office, there were plans to form a transitional government that would negotiate the new state order in Germany with the Allied victorious powers of World War II — first and foremost with the Russian Federation.

This article was originally written in German and has been updated since its publication to reflect recent developments.

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

An officer outside a property that was searched in Frankfurt

German police arrest 25 suspects over plot to overthrow state

German police arrest 25 suspects over plot to overthrow state

Police have arrested 25 suspected members or supporters of a "domestic terrorist organization" aiming to topple the German state. Justice Minister Marco Buschmann said the network was part of the "Reichsbürger scene."
Crime55 minutes ago
Berlin Aufmarsch rechter Gruppierungen

From Anti-Antifa to Reichsbürger: Germany's far-right movements

From Anti-Antifa to Reichsbürger: Germany's far-right movements

Domestic intelligence in Germany has many extremist groups under surveillance. The right-wing "Reichsbürger" is only one of them. DW takes a look at other groups which have come to the attention of authorities. (22.10.2016)
PoliticsOctober 22, 2016
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

An officer outside a property that was searched in Frankfurt

German police arrest 25 suspects in plot to overthrow state

Crime55 minutes ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Morocco's players celebrate beating Spain

Morocco shock Spain in penalty shootout win

Morocco shock Spain in penalty shootout win

Soccer17 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Men hold signs with fists on them

Indonesia's criminal code bans more than premarital sex

Indonesia's criminal code bans more than premarital sex

Rule of Law19 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Baby in an incubator

How to save Germany's hospitals

How to save Germany's hospitals

HealthDecember 6, 2022
More from Germany

Europe

Large circular machine at a nuclear reactor

Can nuclear fusion help fuel the world?

Can nuclear fusion help fuel the world?

Science18 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A protestor holds a portrait of Jina Mahsa Amini

Jina Mahsa Amini: The face of Iran's protests

Jina Mahsa Amini: The face of Iran's protests

Politics14 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Georgia Democratic Senate candidate U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock speaks during an election night watch party

Midterm election: Democrats win Georgia US Senate runoff

Midterm election: Democrats win Georgia US Senate runoff

Politics7 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Lionel Messi celebrates

Messi eyeing fairy-tale ending with improving Argentina

Messi eyeing fairy-tale ending with improving Argentina

SoccerDecember 4, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage