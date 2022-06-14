 What is a supermoon? | Science | In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 14.06.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Science

What is a supermoon?

Supermoons are a rare a chance to get close to the moon and see it bigger and brighter with your own eyes.

A supermoon seen in Greece in 2021

The closest you'll get: A supermoon dwarfs the Temple of Poseidon in Athens, Greece

Scientists talk about a supermoon when the moon is closest to the Earth on its orbit and appears as a full moon.  

The moon looks much bigger and brighter - perhaps because it is closer to features on the horizon like mountains or trees to compare it to.

Full moons happen when the side of the moon that faces Earth is fully lit by the sun. And a supermoon is first-and-foremost a full moon. So, some people refer to full supermoons.

The opposite of a supermoon occurs when a full moon is at its farthest point from Earth. Then it’s called a micromoon.

Where do supermoons get their names?

Strawberry supermoons often happen around the end of June and they have more to do with harvests than the moon's color.

A supermoon over Miami Beach, USA

See the supermoon with your own eyes

Historically, in North America, the name referred to the time when strawberries ripen.

In Europe, the same supermoon is called a Mead or Honey Moon, because it's around the time to harvest honey. Mead is a drink made with honey and spices.

Strawberry supermoons are also known as Rose Moons in Europe because they happen around the time that roses bloom.

What's the best way to see a supermoon and when?

Supermoons appear to be between 14 and 17% bigger and 30% brighter than micromoons and can be seen by the human eye— especially if the sky is cloud-free.

A small telescope or binoculars should reveal the detail on the moon’s surface.

The best times to see it are at moonrise, just after sunset, and moonset, just before sunrise. That's when supermoons appear to dwarf other things that you can see on the ground.

How often do supermoons occur?

While full moons happen once every lunar cycle — once every 29.5 days — supermoons only usually happen between three and four times a year.

The giant moons are visible for about three days.

And if you're very lucky, you may witness an even rarer super blood moon. That's when a lunar eclipse occurs on the same night as a supermoon.

Edited by: Pippa Stephens

  • Deutschland Supermond in Bonn (DW/F. Schmidt)

    Supermoon: your pictures

    Bonn, Germany

    Monday's "Supermoon," at a distance of 356,509 kilometers (221,524 miles), is the closest one to Earth since 1948. The US space agency, NASA, described the spectacular event, captured here by Fabian Schmidt in Bonn, Germany, as "an extra-supermoon."

  • Supermond UGC Jörg A. Reichel, Teltow (Jörg A. Reichel, Teltow)

    Supermoon: your pictures

    Teltow, Germany

    Chronic pollution and cloud cover spoiled the fun for many planetary enthusiasts and photographers who flocked to the best viewing spots around the globe. But for Jörg A. Reichel in Teltow, Germany, neither was a problem.

  • Supermond UGC Ralf Bayer, Friedberg (Ralf Bayer, Friedberg)

    Supermoon: your pictures

    Friedberg, Germany

    The moon is at its brightest this week as it heads closer to Earth along its elliptical orbit. This phenomenon will also bring unusually high tides, followed by plunging low tides the morning after. Ralf Bayer took this picture in Friedberg, Germany.

  • Supermond UGC Hermann Büchen Berlin (Hermann Büchen, Berlin)

    Supermoon: your pictures

    Berlin, Germany

    Supermoons are quite common, Pascal Descamps of the Paris Observatory told the Agence France-Presse news agency. There is one every 14 months on average. "But some supermoons are more super than others," says Descamps. And, we couldn't agree more, as photographer Hermann Büchen shows with this snap in the German capital, Berlin.

  • Supermond UGC Harry aus Bad Wimpfen (Harry, Bad Wimpfen)

    Supermoon: your pictures

    Bad Wimpfen, Germany

    Skywatchers will have to wait until 2034 for the moon to come even closer to Earth. That, too, will be a supermoon. Hopefully it will be as spectacular, if not more so, than Monday's skyshow seen here in Bad Wimpfen.

  • NEU Supermond UGC Michael Niessen, Frankreich (Michael Niessen/@MNiessenPhoto)

    Supermoon: your pictures

    Southern France

    Cloud blanketed much of Europe, making it hard to view the "Supermoon." For photographer Michael Niessen in southern France the moon was not visible on Monday. Luckily Michael took this shot the night before. Stunning.

    Author: Jessie Wingard


DW recommends

Artemis, Orion and the quest to get humans to the moon again

A virtual tour of European Service Modules headed for the moon on NASA's human spaceflight program Artemis is not what it seems. Astronauts will fly to the moon and an orbiting base but it's gentlemen first, please.  

James Webb: Our best-ever space telescope is set for launch

With the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope, we might be getting closer to answering many questions. "What did the early universe look like?" is just one of them.  

Why we fly by planets, moons and asteroids

We've sent probes to fly by planets and moons for decades. Some have flown so far they've left the solar system. But why?  

Audios and videos on the topic

Rare triple treat: Supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse rolled into one  