Total lunar eclipse: How to watch the 'Super Blood Moon'

A lunar spectacle awaits stargazers along the Pacific Rim on Wednesday when the moon will undergo a total eclipse while at its closest position to Earth.

If skies are clear, viewers will be able to see a moon that appears much larger than normal, bathed in an orangey-red glow.

The event is being called a "Super Blood Moon," with some poetically minded astronomers waxing even more lyrical by terming it a "Super Flower Blood Moon," the full moon in May being known as a "Flower Moon" in reference to spring flowers.

When and where can the 'Super Blood Moon' be viewed?

The height of the eclipse will happen between 11:11-11:25 UTC, which is late evening Wednesday in Sydney and just before dawn in Los Angeles.

In the US, people in Alaska and Hawaii will get the best views if they are early-risers. Stargazers in southern Chile and Argentina can also enjoy the spectacle.

Skies permitting, all of Australia and New Zealand and parts of Southeast Asia will provide front-row seats on Wednesday evening.

A map of the eclipse path can be found here.

A lunar eclipse goes through several stages

Europe, Africa and the Middle East will unfortunately miss out on the spectacle, according to Andrew Jacobs, the curator of astronomy at Sydney Observatory.

But those unable to see the event because of their location or cloudy skies can view it online.

The Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles will stream the event beginning at 0845 UTC (1:45 a.m. PT).

The Lowell Observatory in Arizona will start broadcastingat 0930 UTC (2:30 a.m. PT).

And the Astronomical Society of South Australia will stream live on Facebook and YouTube also starting at 0930 UTC (7 p.m. ACST).

What is the 'Super Blood Moon' phenomenon?

The eclipse on Wednesday is not only the first total lunar eclipse in more than two years but will be occurring during a "super moon," when the moon is just 360,000 kilometers (225,000 miles) from Earth.

Astronomers say it will thus appear about 7% larger than normal and 15% brighter than usual.

At its farthest point from our planet, the moon is about 405,000 kilometers away.

The reddish glow comes as a result of sunlight refracting off the Earth's rim onto the moon's surface

The next total lunar eclipse will be on May 15-16, 2022.

