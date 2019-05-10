 What does your perfect weekend look like? | Euromaxx | DW | 12.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Euromaxx

What does your perfect weekend look like?

We wanted you to tell us what a perfect weekend looks like to you. You can find out whether you won here.

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Reiseziel Meggin

Lots of you have told us what you would do on a perfect weekend. Many thanks to all participants who entered our draw!
We are giving away an exclusive Euromaxx design wristwatch and the winner is Śhöñ Yap from Singapore  His perfect weekend looks like this: "I would sleep long and wake up lazily to a slow breakfast of granola with cold milk. I would strum my guitar and serenade to my Creator, catch up with friends, attend church, fellowship with the brethren, have a long siesta and watch a nice TV program, such as Euromaxx."

Congratulations!

 

Related content

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Reiseziel Meggin

Which European city should Meggin Leigh visit? 10.05.2019

We wanted to know from you which European city our reporter Meggin Leigh should visit for her series "Meggin's perfect weekend". To find out if you won, click here.

Advertisement

Film

Symbolbild Homo-Ehe (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Brandt)

Pride, film history — What 2019 means for the LGBT community

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots that sparked the gay pride movement. 2019 also marks 100 years since the first movie to deal with homosexuality, which caused an uproar back then.  

Books

Buchcover Pan's Labyrinth: The Labyrinth of the Faun book cover by Harper Collins (Harper Collins)

Cornelia Funke and Guillermo del Toro turn 'Pan's Labyrinth' into a novel

Both are masters of the fantasy genre. Now, the Oscar-winning Mexican filmmaker and bestselling German author have collaborated on a literary adaptation of del Toro's acclaimed dark fantasy film "Pan's Labyrinth."  

Arts.21

Temporary Spaces - Photographies by Martin Eberle (Martin Eberle)

Berlin Spirit

When the Berlin Wall fell, the run-down center of the East German capital became a party hot spot. Photographer Martin Eberle honed in on the club culture of the 1990s. He joins Berghain DJ Fiedel and remembers dancing away the days and nights.  

Arts

Argentinischer Zeichner Mordillo gestorben (Imago Images/Skata)

Guillermo Mordillo: Legendary cartoonist dies in Mallorca

The Argentinian cartoonist, whose trademark humorous sketches featured people and animals with large bulbous noses, has died at the age of 86, his agent confirmed on Monday.  

Digital Culture

Videostill Youtube Wozu Geschichte lernen? (Youtube/MrWissen2go Geschichte)

YouTube in schools: A digital revolution in the classroom

Teachers and parents might not have noticed, but students don't only use YouTube for fun. According to a new study, about half of them watch videos to learn things as well. How does this affect the educational program?  