 What constitutes the ′essence and value′ of democracy | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 05.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Culture

What constitutes the 'essence and value' of democracy

Democracy is not a given, but it is worth fighting for. "Weimar: The Essence and Value of democracy" is a Berlin exhibition focusing on the challenges the Weimar Republic faced.

three teens and a woman standing around a table, doing an experiment (Deutsches Historisches Museum/Thomas Bruns)

"I know what it is, I know, I know!" Eagerly raising their hands, a group of grade school kids gathered around a showcase in the "Democracy Lab" at the Deutsches Historisches Museum is trying to get the tour guide's attention. They have immediately recognized the exhibit in the case, a jersey worn by soccer star Mesut Özil.

"But I haven't even asked a question yet," curator Patrick Helber laughs. The fifth-graders go ahead and tell him what they know about Özil, including the conflict over a controversial photo the former German national player took with Turkey's President Recep Tayip Erdogan.

Helber tells the group all about citizenship, explaining that since people from many different countries live in Germany, some people have two passports. "Pluralism is a part of democracy," the historian says. The kids have an explanation for the term pluralism, too: "It's when not everyone is the same." Time and again, Helber observes how convinced they are of democracy. "The students immediately notice and address injustices," he told DW. "They argue in a very ethical and moral fashion."

Dispute over democracy

At this point in time, this is a really important exhibition, Helber says, adding that the current political climate in Germany is tense as openly racist parties with their "authoritarian and misanthropic attitudes infiltrate society." The museum decided to change the narrative by expressly not admonishing visitors or showing up anti-democratic tendencies — thus giving them a platform — but by turning the tables and emphasizing what actually constitutes the essence of a democracy.

Özil's soccer jersey at the Deutsches Historisches Museum (Deutsches Historisches Museum/Peter Schuetzhold)

There's a story behind the Özil soccer jersey

Mesut Özil's jersey in the "Democracy Lab" interactive space at the "Weimar: The Essence and Value of Democracy" exhibition is one of seven objects that invite people to take a stance. Others include a bag full of deposit bottles, an East German ballot and the two ties worn by a homosexual couple for the first same-sex marriage in Germany. Videos, interactive games and newspaper clippings complement each of these exhibits, allowing visitors a playful approach to the basics of a democracy including fundamental rights, the protection of minorities, the right to participate and freedom of expression.

Rediscover the Weimar Republic

The same basic issues are addressed on the first floor of the museum, though here, they are embedded in the historical context of the Weimar Republic (1919 - 1933). Again, the focus is on controversial issues, compromise and — ultimately — what was accomplished. The show avoids the approach students usually get in history lessons at school, which highlight a fragmented, chaotic multi-party system that led to the rise of the Nazis and Adolf Hitler. Instead, curator Simone Erpel says, the focus is on the many progressive reforms in electoral law, in how sexuality was perceived in society and on the welfare state that largely survived National Socialism and WWII and continues to determine German society today.

The first thing visitors see is a construction site, scaffolding with 2,500 exhibits and texts that underline what this show is all about, namely that democracy is a constant struggle for compromise — forever a construction site. An end is not in sight as people will always have to renegotiate how they live together.

a wall full of posters (Deutsches Historisches Museum/David von Becker )

Election campaign posters from the Weimar Republic era

Social tug of war

The era saw the introduction of unemployment insurance in 1927, a hotly contested reform project, as was the design of the national flag of Germany's first parliamentary democracy. The idea was to replace the monarchy's black, white and red with black, red and gold. The flag dispute went on for years, led to street battles and ended when the Nazis seized power. The exhibition shows a black, red and gold flag that dates back tom the Weimar Republic, a flag someone back then hid in his garden shed.

Exhibits that resonate with commonplace issues we face today focus on the freedom of the press, for instance, including excerpts from the 1930 anti-war movie film All Quiet on the Western Front as well as clips from the massive right-wing protests against the film. Posters and photographs on sexual education ("Don't stumble into marriage! Get counseling") show just how free and liberal the Weimar Republic was.

Can people learn a lesson from the Weimar era, then?

The fact that the exhibition constantly stresses the necessity of compromise shows that it always takes some back and forth. It is exhausting, sometimes even painful, but — just remember the 1919 introduction of women's right to vote — it is worthwhile.  

  • Frankfurt - Schirn Kunstfalle - Weimar Republik Ausstellung: Christian Schad, Liebende Knaben, 1929/72 (VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn 2017/Foto: J. Oschik, Museen der Stadt Aschaffenburg)

    Splendor and misery in the Weimar Republic

    Christian Schad, 'Boys in Love'

    The exhibition at the Schirn Kunsthalle in Frankfurt collects images from some of the most important issues of the Weimar era. Among the political debates that took place during that time was one regarding Article 175, a law dating back to 1871 which forbade homosexuality. A grassroots campaign from 1919 to 1929 sought to abolish the law and very nearly succeeded.

  • Frankfurt - Schirn Kunstfalle - Weimar Republik Ausstellung: Otto Dix, Dame mit Nerz und Schleier, 1920 (VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn 2017, Judy and Michael Steinhardt Collection, New York)

    Splendor and misery in the Weimar Republic

    Otto Dix, 'Woman with Mink and Veil'

    After WWI, Berlin grew to be the world’s third largest city and quickly gained a reputation for nightlife and hedonism that attracted people from around the globe — including prostitutes, injured war veterans and those looking to make an easy buck. The contrast of Ku'damm's fur-clad matrons with the poverty of the tenement houses of the eastern districts was a common theme in the art of the time.

  • Frankfurt - Schirn Kunstfalle - Weimar Republik Ausstellung: Otto Dix, Zuhälter und Prostituierte, 1923 (VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn 2017)

    Splendor and misery in the Weimar Republic

    The expressionism of Otto Dix

    Otto Dix used simple materials to capture Weimar Berlin’s depravity. The World War I veteran vacillated between sketches like that shown above, "Pimp and Girl," and disturbing recollections of wartime frontlines. The contrast served as criticism of the country’s inability to adequately grapple with its war past.

  • Sketch by Dodo, “Box Logic,” was created for the satire magazine Ulk in 1929 (Privatsammlung Hamburg/Krümmer Fine Art)

    Splendor and misery in the Weimar Republic

    The extravagance of the Ku'damm

    Comprising 190 works of art by 62 different artists, the exhibition showcases the contrasts of the Weimar Era in its selection. This sketch by Dodo (born Dörte Clara Wolff), "Box Logic," was created for the satire magazine "Ulk" in 1929 to highlight the lives of the wealthy who continued their extravagant lifestyles as anti-Semitism and economic depression severely shifted the mood in Berlin.

  • Rudolf Schlichter, Margot, Berlin, 1924 (Viola Roehr von Alvensleben München/Foto: M. Setzpfandt)

    Splendor and misery in the Weimar Republic

    'Margot' by Rudolf Schlichter

    Irmgard Keun's novel, "The Artificial Silk Girl," brought Weimar Berlin to life from the female perspective. Struggling to make ends meet while hopping between parties and prostituting herself while wrapped in a stolen fur, the narrator comments on her fellow women, noting: "There are clubs where women sit wearing stiff collars and ties, who are frightfully proud of being perverse."

  • Frankfurt - Schirn Kunstfalle - Weimar Republik Ausstellung: Kate Diehn-Bitt, Selbstbildnis mit Sohn, 1933 (Nachlass Kate Diehn-Bitt/Kunstmuseum Ahrenshoop)

    Splendor and misery in the Weimar Republic

    'Self-Portrait with Son,' 1933

    Granted suffrage in Germany on November 12, 1918, women were emancipated as never before. That liberality was felt in many aspects of society, as women took on professional jobs and political debates on contraception, marital rights and prostitution. Artists like Kate Diehn-Bitt captured the New Woman in their works of social realism: urban, independent, self-confident, androgynous in appearance.

  • 1926 watercolor “Ash Wednesday” by Jeanne Mammen (VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn 2017/Foto: M. Schormann)

    Splendor and misery in the Weimar Republic

    Jeanne Mammen captured Berlin in transition

    A central fixture in Berlin's art scene was artist Jeanne Mammen, Berlin-born but raised in France before she returned to the German capital during World War I. Her sharp eye captured the city and its citizens in a time of great transition. In paintings like the 1926 watercolor "Ash Wednesday," Mammen captured the era's hedonism and bore witness to the liberality and excesses of the period.

  • Frankfurt - Schirn Kunstfalle - Weimar Republik Ausstellung, Horst Naumann, Weimarer Fasching, um 1928/29 (bpk/Staatliche Kunstsammlungen Dresden/E. Estel/H.-P. Klut)

    Splendor and misery in the Weimar Republic

    Political tension: 'Weimar Carnival'

    In "Berlin Alexan­der­platz," Alfred Döblin wrote of a vibrant capital city in upheaval as he documents the life of Franz Biberkopf. In it, and in paintings like that by Horst Naumann above, the rise of anti-Semitism, militarism and National Socialism came into full view. As Döblin wrote: "He has seen the para­mil­i­tary troopers, the young men, and their leader, too, that is some­thing."

  • Frankfurt - Schirn Kunstfalle - Weimar Republik Ausstellung: Georg Scholz, Café (Hakenkreuzritter), 1921 (VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn 2017, Foto: Galerie Michael Hasenclever)

    Splendor and misery in the Weimar Republic

    Georg Scholz, 'Café (Swastika Knight)'

    "Splendor and misery in the Weimar Republic" seeks to make clear just how the foundation for societal and economic advancements that we might take for granted today were laid during what many recall fondly, though not altogether accurately, as a decade of decadence. The exhibition runs through February 25, 2018 at the Schirn Kunsthalle in Frankfurt.

    Author: Courtney Tenz


DW recommends

Germany marks 100 years since Weimar Constitution

The progressive but flawed document was a "turning point in German history." While it enshrined many human rights, its shortcomings aided Hitler's rise to power. (06.02.2019)  

Splendor and misery in the Weimar Republic

The Weimar Republic (1918-1933) was full of contradictions, political tension rising alongside artistic and societal revolutions, and all captured stunningly in German art from the era. (27.10.2017)  

Related content

USA Miami Krispy Kreme Donuts LOGO

Inside Europe: German billionaire family forced to face its Nazi past 29.03.2019

One of Germany's richest families, the Reimanns, will donate around 10 million euros to charity, after learning the extent of their family's ties to the Nazi regime, according to a report in German newspaper Bild am Sonntag. Keith Walker speaks with DW political correspondent Thomas Sparrow who begins by explaining who the Reimann family is.

USA Miami Krispy Kreme Donuts LOGO

German billionaire family to donate $11M over Nazi past 25.03.2019

A report found that the Reimann family, owners of Krispy Kreme and Dr. Pepper, were avowed Nazis and used forced labor in their factories during World War II. "These crimes are disgusting," a family spokesman said.

Verschiedene koschere Speisen

Germany: First postwar kosher restaurant opens in Leipzig 27.03.2019

Cafe Salomon is Leipzig's first kosher restaurant since the Holocaust. The Saxon city, where tens of thousands of Jews were persecuted in the 1930s, now has one of the most active Jewish communities in eastern Germany.

Advertisement

Film

Disney Dumbo 2019 (picture-alliance/AP Photo)

'Dumbo' is not the end of Disney remakes

Reviews for Tim Burton's new film are underwhelming, but that doesn't mean Disney will stop revamping its trove of animated classics into live-action films that feature top stars and amazing CGI.  

Books

The cover of the Book Das Parfum by Patrick Süskind (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

Germany's most mysterious author? Patrick Süskind at 70

Süskind shot to fame with the international best-seller "Perfume: The Story of a Murderer," yet he's a recluse of German literature. It's a bit of a personal irony for DW's Cristina Burack, who reflects as he turns 70.  

Music

Deutschland Portrait von Ludwig van Beethoven (picture-alliance/imageBROKER/H.-D. Falkenstein)

Moonlighting at the Beethovenfest

The earth's satellite has inspired many works of art, literature and music — and the coming season of the Beethovenfest in Bonn. The playbill from September 6-19 has now been announced.  

Arts

Katar Eröffnung des Nationalmuseums in Doha (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Babu)

Qatar's new national museum: Inspired by the desert rose

The Arabian desert state opened its spectacular new Jean Nouvel-designed national museum in Doha this week. It's part of an extensive plan to transform the small Gulf nation into a cultural superpower.  

Digital Culture

Facebook - Dislike (picture alliance / dpa)

15 years on, is it time to #DeleteFacebook?

What started as an online student directory aimed at ranking women by their looks quickly grew into the world's most popular social media platform. But as DW's Courtney Tenz argues, we might be happier Facebook free.  