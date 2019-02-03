Germany marks 100 years since Weimar Constitution

The progressive but flawed document was a 'turning point in German history'. While it enshrined many human rights, its shortcomings aided Hitler's rise to power.
The German government was marking the centenary of the Weimar Republic on Wednesday. Work on Germany's famous interwar constitution began in February 1919.
The document has long had a controversial legacy, as it was arguably one of the most liberal and progressive ever penned at the time. However, at the same time, its weaknesses also aided Adolf Hitler in his rise to power.
Stephan Harbarth, the vice-president of Germany's top court, said the anniversary was a "reason to celebrate." Speaking with the Rhein-Neckar-Zeitung daily, Harbath called the creation of the Weimar constitution a "turning point in German constitutional history," for its enshrinement of universal suffrage, religious tolerance, and freedom of expression.
The document gets its name because German politicians gathered in the eastern city to craft it, although Berlin remained the capital of the newly-created republic.
Despite its shortcomings, Harbarth said, it paved the way for the "brilliance of the Basic Law," the constitution that has ruled Germany since 1949.
Lessons from 'the failure of the Weimar Republic'
While the Weimar constitution was revolutionary for its day, it lent considerable power to the President, allowed for a suspension of rights under vague "emergency" powers, and without a threshold to enter parliament, allowed extreme splinter parties an outsized role in politics. All three of these failings were exploited by the Nazi party in one way or another during their rise to power.
"The failure of the Weimar Republic must therefore remind us…to counter those who seek to eliminate freedom and democracy, consistently and at an early stage," said Harbarth.
The Weimar Constitution also paved the way for the first national German election in which women were allowed to vote.
Later on Wednesday, Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will lead the commemoration in Berlin, with Steinmeier set to give a speech for the 100th anniversary.
es/msh (dpa, AFP)
In 1919, German women voted for the first time — in an election that was to play a pivotal role in the country's history. It came on the heels of the disastrous Great War and the year before Hitler formed the Nazi party. (19.01.2019)
Germany’s Weimar Republic (1918-1933) was a colourful yet contradictory time marked by political, artistic and societal revolution. A new exhibition in Frankfurt showcases the art that stunningly captures the era. (27.10.2017)