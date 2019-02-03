 Germany marks 100 years since Weimar Constitution | News | DW | 06.02.2019

News

Germany marks 100 years since Weimar Constitution

The progressive but flawed document was a 'turning point in German history'. While it enshrined many human rights, its shortcomings aided Hitler's rise to power.

The German parliament of 1919 meeting in Weimar

The German government was marking the centenary of the Weimar Republic on Wednesday. Work on Germany's famous interwar constitution began in February 1919.

The document has long had a controversial legacy, as it was arguably one of the most liberal and progressive ever penned at the time. However, at the same time, its weaknesses also aided Adolf Hitler in his rise to power.

Stephan Harbarth, the vice-president of Germany's top court, said the anniversary was a "reason to celebrate." Speaking with the Rhein-Neckar-Zeitung daily, Harbath called the creation of the Weimar constitution a "turning point in German constitutional history," for its enshrinement of universal suffrage, religious tolerance, and freedom of expression.

The document gets its name because German politicians gathered in the eastern city to craft it, although Berlin remained the capital of the newly-created republic.

Despite its shortcomings, Harbarth said, it paved the way for the "brilliance of the Basic Law," the constitution that has ruled Germany since 1949.

Lessons from 'the failure of the Weimar Republic'

While the Weimar constitution was revolutionary for its day, it lent considerable power to the President, allowed for a suspension of rights under vague "emergency" powers, and without a threshold to enter parliament, allowed extreme splinter parties an outsized role in politics. All three of these failings were exploited by the Nazi party in one way or another during their rise to power.

"The failure of the Weimar Republic must therefore remind us…to counter those who seek to eliminate freedom and democracy, consistently and at an early stage," said Harbarth.

The Weimar Constitution also paved the way for the first national German election in which women were allowed to vote. 

Watch video 02:35
Now live
02:35 mins.

100 years of women's right to vote in Germany

Later on Wednesday, Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will lead the commemoration in Berlin, with Steinmeier set to give a speech for the 100th anniversary.

  • Nationaltheater in Weimar 2009

    Weimar - a small town crammed with history

    From theatre house to parliament

    In 1919 the National Assembly of the first German republic met in this building; the Deutsches Nationaltheater thus became the birthplace of German democracy. Nowadays opera, drama and concerts, from classical to contemporary works, are part of the repertoire. By the way, Goethe managed it from 1791 onwards when it was the official court theatre.

  • Markt vor dem Rathaus in Weimar 2013

    Weimar - a small town crammed with history

    In the heart of the old town

    In a way, the market place is the parlor of Weimar, a meeting place for locals and tourists. Here you find the Renaissance era Stadthaus (right) and the Elephant Hotel, where all the city's famous guests have always stayed.

  • Stadtschloss in Weimar 2001

    Weimar - a small town crammed with history

    Rulers with a sense for art

    The city Castle (Schloss Weimar) served as the residence of the Dukes of Saxony-Weimar. At the end of the 18th century, Duke Carl-August and his mother Anna Amalia ensured Weimar's rise to a center of German culture and intellectual exchange. Today the city castle houses the ducal art collection and is part of the UNESCO World Heritage "Classical Weimar" site.

  • Bildergalerie Ferienhäuser von Dichtern und Denkern (Johann Wolfgang von Goethe)

    Weimar - a small town crammed with history

    Goethe's garden house

    The aspiring poet Johann Wolfgang Goethe came to Weimar in 1775 at the invitation of Duke Carl-August. The Duke left him the garden house in the Park an der Ilm to live and work in. Later Goethe moved to the more spacious house on Frauenplan, which is now also a museum.

  • Flash-Galerie Deutschland Aufbau Ost vorher nachher Weimar Schillerhaus

    Weimar - a small town crammed with history

    Schiller's house

    Because Goethe gave him an apartment and the Duke gave him better pay, Friedrich Schiller moved to Weimar in 1799. The second floor, the mansard, served as the writer’s working and living rooms, which are now a museum. With the exception of "The Maid of Orleans", all of Schiller's late dramas were performed at the Weimar Hoftheater – which is today the German National Theater.

  • Rokokosaal der Herzogin Anna Amalia Bibliothek

    Weimar - a small town crammed with history

    Duchess Anna Amalia Library

    The Rococo hall is a magnificent location for classic books to be kept. The library was one of the first public book collections of a prince. Schiller and Goethe also worked here, the latter serving as library director for many years. Today it sees itself as a research library with a focus on German literature around 1800.

  • Gedenkstätte Buchenwald Weimar 2013

    Weimar - a small town crammed with history

    Buchenwald Memorial

    A monumental memorial site on the Ettersberg near Weimar commemorates the atrocities committed by Nazi Germany. The Buchenwald concentration camp was established on the site in 1937. It was one of the largest camps in Germany. Here 56,000 people died of torture, medical experiments or emaciation.

  • Bauhaus Universität Weimar

    Weimar - a small town crammed with history

    The cradle of modernity

    Walter Gropius, Wassily Kandinsky, Paul Klee, Lionel Feininger and many other well-known artists founded the Bauhaus in Weimar in 1919. The revolutionary school of architecture set the style for the 20th century. The historic birthplace of this movement (photo) today serves as the campus of the Bauhaus University Weimar.

    Author: Kerstin Schmidt (sbc)


es/msh (dpa, AFP)

