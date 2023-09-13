What are the UN's 17 sustainability goals?
The United Nation's 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are aimed at promoting a fairer, more eco-friendly world without hunger and poverty. The action plan was adopted at a UN summit in 2015.
Goal 1: No poverty
The first goal calls for the eradication of poverty "in all its forms everywhere." This is an extension of the old Millennium goal that set out to halve extreme poverty by 2015. Opinions are divided on the feasibility of the target.
Goal 2: Zero hunger
According to the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization, some 800 million people in the world who don't have enough to eat. Sustainable agriculture, small-scale farming and rural development have all been cited as factors that could contribute to wiping out malnutrition by 2030.
Goal 3: Good health and well-being
Every five seconds, an infant dies somewhere in the world. Around 6.6 million children under the age of 5 die every year, and almost 300,000 women die during pregnancy and childbirth. Child and maternal mortality could be prevented through simple measures. By 2030, everyone should have access to health care, affordable medicines and vaccines.
Goal 4: Quality education
Whether a girl or a boy, rich or poor – by 2030 every child should have access to a school education that gives them an opportunity to have a career. Men and women should have equal educational opportunities regardless of their ethnic or social background and regardless of any disabilities.
Goal 5: Gender equality
Women should be able to equally participate in public and political life. Violence and forced marriage should be a thing of the past and all women should have access to contraceptives and family planning services — a controversial point in some religious circles.
Goal 6: Clean water and sanitation
Almost 750 million people have no access to clean drinking water, and 1 billion people lack access to sanitation, according to UN estimates. By 2030, safe and affordable drinking water and sanitation should be available to everyone. Water resources should be sustainable and the ecosystem must be protected.
Goal 7: Affordable and clean energy
By 2030, everyone should have access to electricity and other forms of energy, preferably from renewable sources. Global energy efficiency should be doubled and infrastructure constructed — particularly in the poorest countries. There are around 1.3 billion people that still live without access to electricity.
Goal 8: Decent work and economic growth
This pledge calls for fair working conditions worldwide and job opportunities for young people in a sustainable global economy. This applies both to industrialized and developing countries and also includes an end to child labor and compliance with the international labor standards of the International Labor Organization.
Goal 9: Industry, innovation and infrastructure
Better infrastructure to promote economic development — that's something everyone could benefit from. But industrialization should be socially and environmentally sustainable, create more and better jobs and encourage innovation. This would contribute to sustainable and social justice.
Goal 10: Reduced inequalities
One percent of the world's population generates more than half of global economic growth, according to the UN. The gap between rich and poor has continued to grow. International development policy should help the poorest half of the population living in the world's poorest countries.
Goal 11: Sustainable cities and communities
Human and environmentally-friendly living spaces with affordable housing should be a feature of every city in the world. These urban centers should also be more sustainable and green, particularly in developing countries, which should receive support to make them more resistant to climate-related natural disasters.
Goal 12: Responsible consumption and production
Recycling, reuse of resources and waste mitigation, particularly with regard to food production and consumer use: everyone shares responsibility for this goal. Resources should be used in a way that is both ecologically and socially sustainable, and fossil fuel subsidies should be phased out.
Goal 13: Climate action
A global agreement on measures to mitigate and adapt to climate change is a necessity. Developed nations should help poorer countries with technological and financial means to achieve this pledge. At the same time, they should work to massively reduce their own emissions.
Goal 14: Life below water
The ecosystems that make up the world's oceans are on the verge of collapse, and swift action is needed. By 2030, measures should be taken to prevent overfishing, destruction of coastal areas and marine biodiversity. The aim by 2025 is to significantly reduce pollution caused by garbage and overfertilization.
Goal 15: Life on land
UN member states must put a stop to extensive environmental degradation of watersheds, forests and biodiversity. By 2030, land, forests and water resources should be better protected and use of natural resources fundamentally changed.
Goal 16: Peace, justice and strong institutions
Everyone should be equal before the law. National institutions and international bodies need to work together to do more to prevent violence, terror, corruption and organized crime. By 2030, everyone should have the right to a legal identity and a birth certificate.
Goal 17: Partnerships for the goals
Developed countries should set aside 0.7% of their gross national income (GNI) to support developing countries, a target that was already part of the Millennium Development Goals. In Germany, only 0.39% of the GNI is set aside for development aid at the moment. Just five countries have reached 0.7% so far: Norway, Denmark, Luxembourg, Sweden and the United Kingdom.