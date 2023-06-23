  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Titanic sub
China
Russia's war in Ukraine
ConflictsOccupied Palestinian Territory

West Bank violence 'spiraling out of control,' UN warns

7 minutes ago

The UN's human rights commissioner said the situation in the occupied West Bank was deteriorating and was being fueled by "strident political rhetoric."

https://p.dw.com/p/4Sypo
Tires burn in the West Bank city of Jenin amid a surge in tensions
The UN's human rights chief warned that tensions in the West Bank threaten to reach uncontrollable levelsImage: Majdi Mohammed/AP Photo/picture alliance

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk warned on Friday that the situation in the Israeli-occupied West Bank was having a terrible impact on people in the region and was being worsened by political rhetoric and the use of advanced weaponry. 

What did Volker Türk's statement say?

"This week's violence in the occupied West Bank risks spiraling out of control, fueled by strident political rhetoric, and an escalation in the use of advanced military weaponry by Israel," a statement issued by Türk's office said.

"These latest killings and the violence, along with the inflammatory rhetoric, serve only to drive Israelis and Palestinians deeper into an abyss," Türk said in a statement.

The UN's human rights chief added: "As the occupying power, Israel also has obligations under international humanitarian law to ensure public order and safety within the Occupied Palestinian Territory."

"Israel must urgently reset its policies and actions in the occupied West Bank in line with international human rights standards, including protecting and respecting the right to life," Türk said.

Israel, the United States and other Western countries regularly criticize how much attention the UN Human Rights Council devotes to Israel. Earlier this week, US Ambassador Michele Taylor told the council on behalf of 27 countries that they were "deeply concerned"  about the council's inquiry into Israeli policies.

Israeli settlers storm West Bank villages

A week of violence

On Wednesday, Israeli settlers marched through a Palestinian town, setting fire to cars and buildings and leaving at least one man dead, residents and officials said.

The attack came a day after Palestinian gunmen shot and killed four Israeli settlers in the West Bank.

Türk called it "appalling" that such killings were celebrated by some Palestinians.

Palestinian Islamist group Hamas said earlier in the week that the shooting was retribution for a raid by Israeli forces on the Palestinian West Bank city of Jenin, where at least seven Palestinians were killed and 90 others were injured.

The Israeli military had used helicopter gunships and a drone in an operation targeting militants in Jenin, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

The European Union, the United States, Japan and several other nations have named Hamas a terrorist organization.

According to UN figures cited by Türk, Israeli Security Forces have killed at least 126 Palestinians in the West Bank and east Jerusalem this year. Without providing the figures, the UN said that 2022 saw the highest number of Israelis killed since 2016. Israeli officials have said 24 Israelis have been killed in attacks by Palestinians in 2023.

Israel captured the West Bank, along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, in the Six-Day War in 1967. The Palestinians seek those territories for a future independent state. 

kb/sms (Reuters, AFP)

Four Israelis killed in West Bank

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Read the statement from Volker Türk

www.ohchr.org

Read the UN Human Rights statement

news.un.org
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Bundestag plenary on June 23, 2023

German parliament reforms skilled work immigration law

Politics3 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Electoral posters of the top two presidential candidates in the 2018 election, Julius Maada Bio and Samura Kamara

Sierra Leone gears up for crucial election

Sierra Leone gears up for crucial election

Politics23 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Men in suits stand near a robot

China touts Germany business ties despite unsolved tensions

China touts Germany business ties despite unsolved tensions

Business23 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Kazakh President Tokayev and his German counterpart Steinmeier are seen together

Germany and Kazakhstan aim to deepen partnership

Germany and Kazakhstan aim to deepen partnership

Politics19 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Aerial view of a rusty blue boat crammed with hundreds of migrants

Migrants seek answers after Greece boat disaster

Migrants seek answers after Greece boat disaster

Catastrophe17 hours ago03:28 min
More from Europe

Middle East

A car set on fire by Israelis is pictured in front of a house in Turmus Aya, near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah.

Israeli settlers storm West Bank villages

Israeli settlers storm West Bank villages

ConflictsJune 21, 202302:00 min
More from Middle East

North America

external

Cricket swarm invades city in US state of Nevada

Cricket swarm invades city in US state of Nevada

OffbeatJune 20, 202302:07 min
More from North America

Latin America

A woman affected by Suzano eucalyptus producing methods looks outside a window in her home

Greenwashing concerns: Is Brazil paper company sustainable?

Greenwashing concerns: Is Brazil paper company sustainable?

Nature and EnvironmentJune 22, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage