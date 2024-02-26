West Bank government submits resignation to President Abbas

Breaking
PoliticsPalestinian Territories
West Bank government submits resignation to President AbbasFebruary 26, 2024
Advertisement
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said Monday that he had handed his West Bank government's resignation to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
Shtayyeh added that he resigned last Tuesday but handed in the written resignation on Monday.
"I submit the government's resignation to Mr. President," Shtayyeh said. He added that it came in the wake of the "developments related to the aggression against the Gaza Strip and the escalation in the West Bank and Jerusalem."
rt/rc (AFP, Reuters)