US film director Wes Anderson is also a producer, screenwriter and actor.

Born in Houston, Texas, in 1969, Anderson holds a degree in philosophy. He debuted with "Bottle Rocket" in 1996, which told the story of a group of young Texans with high aspirations. Anderson's most outstanding works include the comedy-drama "The Royal Tenenbaums" (2001), "Moonrise Kingdom" (2012), "The Grand Budapest Hotel" (2014), and the animated film "Fantastic Mr. Fox" (2009). Anderson's animated film "Isle of Dogs" opens the Berlinale in 2017.