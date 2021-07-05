Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
US film director Wes Anderson is also a producer, screenwriter and actor.
Born in Houston, Texas, in 1969, Anderson holds a degree in philosophy. He debuted with "Bottle Rocket" in 1996, which told the story of a group of young Texans with high aspirations. Anderson's most outstanding works include the comedy-drama "The Royal Tenenbaums" (2001), "Moonrise Kingdom" (2012), "The Grand Budapest Hotel" (2014), and the animated film "Fantastic Mr. Fox" (2009). Anderson's animated film "Isle of Dogs" opens the Berlinale in 2017.
Selecting from over four million objects in the Kunsthistorische Museum Vienna's catalog, director Wes Anderson and his partner, illustrator Juman Malouf, have curated a unique, genre- and century-crossing exhibition.