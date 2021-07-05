Visit the new DW website

Wes Anderson

US film director Wes Anderson is also a producer, screenwriter and actor.

Born in Houston, Texas, in 1969, Anderson holds a degree in philosophy. He debuted with "Bottle Rocket" in 1996, which told the story of a group of young Texans with high aspirations. Anderson's most outstanding works include the comedy-drama "The Royal Tenenbaums" (2001), "Moonrise Kingdom" (2012), "The Grand Budapest Hotel" (2014), and the animated film "Fantastic Mr. Fox" (2009). Anderson's animated film "Isle of Dogs" opens the Berlinale in 2017.

Cannes Film Festival competition highlights 05.07.2021

It's a highly anticipated lineup, with 24 films competing for the prestigious Palme d'Or. Some works had delayed their premiere following 2020's cancellation.
People pose on the red carpet of the Festival palace in Cannes as the French Riviera prepares for the 2021 edition of the Cannes Film Festival which will take place next July, in France, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Cannes competition lineup announced following COVID break 03.06.2021

After a yearlong hiatus during the coronavirus pandemic, the Cannes Film Festival is set to return in July — as a socially distanced event.
Die britische Schauspielerin Tilda Swinton kommt zur Premiere des Eröffnungs-Films The Grand Budapest Hotel am 06.02.2014 im Berlinale Palast bei den 64. Internationalen Filmfestspielen in Berlin. Foto: Britta Pedersen/dpa

Acting icon Tilda Swinton at 60 05.11.2020

Oscar winner, free spirit, all round acting talent: Tilda Swinton shines in blockbusters just as well as she does in arthouse films. Now she's celebrating her 60th birthday. 
Wes Anderson & Juman Malouf In der Ausstellung © KHM-Museumsverband Foto: Rafaela Proell http://press.khm.at/pr/khm/wes-anderson-and-juman-malouf/

Twee in Vienna: Wes Anderson and Juman Malouf curate art exhibition 06.11.2018

Selecting from over 4 million objects, director Wes Anderson and his partner, illustrator Juman Malouf, have curated a unique, genre- and century-crossing exhibition at the Kunsthistorisches Museum Vienna.
Isle of Dogs | Isle of Dogs - Ataris Reise Land: GBR/DEU 2018 Regie: Wes Anderson Bildbeschreibung: Sektion: Wettbewerb © 2017 Twentieth Century Fox

Wes Anderson's 'Isle of Dogs' is a Japanophile's feast 23.03.2018

Wes Anderson's "Isle of Dogs," a stop-motion adventure featuring the director's ultra-stylized approach, premiered at the Berlinale to strong reviews. Now the political allegory is making its American debut.
Isle of Dogs – Ataris Reise Wettbewerb 2018 GBR/DEU 2018 von: Wes Anderson © 2017 Twentieth Century Fox

Winners at the Berlin International Film Festival 24.02.2018

A sex-filled movie on intimacy and consent took home the Golden Bear at the Berlinale, Germany's largest film festival. Other winners included Wes Anderson for "Isle of Dogs" and Ana Brun in Paraguay's first entry.
201815252_1 In den Gängen | In the Aisles Wettbewerb 2018 DEU 2018 von: Thomas Stuber Sandra Hüller, Franz Rogowski © Sommerhaus Filmproduktion / Anke Neugebauer

Berlinale: The top titles in the competition 24.02.2018

Who will win the Golden Bear? Here's a look at some of the top candidates, as well as the winners of the independent jury awards, revealed a day prior to the Berlin International Film Festival's main prizes.
Presenter Anke Engelke and Berlinale International Film Festival director Dieter Kosslick attend for the opening ceremony of the 68th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Berlinale 2018 rolls out the red carpet 15.02.2018

Amid statements of protest against sexual harrasment in the film industry, international screen stars have graced the red carpet for the Berlinale's opening film, Wes Anderson's "Isle of Dogs."

Quests pose on the red carpet upon arrival for the screening of the movie Isle of dogs at the 68th Berlin International Film Festival Berlinale in Berlin,Germany, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Mang

Berlinale red carpet sees black as festival opens 15.02.2018

The usual glamor on opening night was perhaps more sedate in the wake of #MeToo and #BlackCarpetBerlinale, but the film world's big names were greeted by a packed public and press as they hit the red carpet.

Wes Anderson's 'Isle of Dogs' to open Berlin film festival 04.12.2017

American director Wes Anderson had already opened the Berlinale in 2014. He returns to the film festival with his latest work, "Isle of Dogs," an animated adventure film

7 viral ads from Christmas past, present and future 09.12.2016

We are in a golden age of the Christmas video ad, and it's happening almost entirely online. Here are some of our favorites.
BERLIN, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 06: (L-R) Bill Murray, Saoirse Ronan, Ralph Fiennes, Wes Anderson, Lea Seydoux, Tony Revolori, Bob Balaban, Florian Lukas, Tilda Swinto and Edward Norton attend 'The Grand Budapest Hotel' Premiere and opening ceremony during the 64th Berlinale International Film Festival at Berlinale Palast on February 6, 2014 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

"The Grand Budapest Hotel" world premiere kicks off Berlin Film Festival 06.02.2014

The 64th Berlin Film Festival is under way in the German capital. Kicking off the 11-day event is the world premiere of US director West Anderson's caper "The Grand Budapest Hotel."