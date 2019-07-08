 Were Afghan peace talks in Qatar a success? | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 09.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Asia

Were Afghan peace talks in Qatar a success?

Representatives of the Afghan government and the Taliban reached an agreement on a roadmap to end nearly 18 years of war. But much more difficult work lies ahead to achieve permanent peace, experts say.

The spokesman for the Taliban in Qatar, Suhail Shaheen (C), attends the intra-Afghan dialogue in the Qatari capital Doha on July 8, 2019 (Getty Images/AFP/K. Jaafar)

A peace conference that brought together Afghanistan's warring sides ended on Tuesday with a statement that appeared to push the war-torn country a step closer to peace.   

The two-day talks, held in Qatar's capital Doha, were attended by representatives of the Taliban and the Afghan government, as well as women and members of the country's civil society.

The conference ended with a joint statement pledging a "roadmap for peace." The declaration also called on all the warring sides to stop attacking social welfare institutions such as schools, religious centers, mosques and hospitals, among other sites.

Read more: Why a US-Taliban agreement is likely

"All participants have full consensus that achieving sustainable, throughout and a dignified peace, which is the demand of the Afghan people, is only possible via Afghan-inclusive negotiations," stated the resolution.

The document in itself is unprecedented and the fact that the participants were able to find common ground on such sensitive issues is a major success for all sides involved in the event — including the hosts, Germany and Qatar.

But this success did not come easily: It took members of the commission tasked with writing the text of the resolution — six Afghan delegates and three Taliban members — around 14 hours to finalize the document.

"It was a harsh debate. Taliban members were pushing for the inclusion of their points and we were arguing for ours, but at the end we were able to find common ground," Habiba Surabi, deputy head of the Afghan High Peace Council and one of the two female members of the commission, told DW. "I was elected by all members, including the Taliban, as the head of the commission, which, I believe, is a progress in itself," she added.

But Surabi also noted that her appointment could have been a result of pressure from the international community on the Taliban, and not an indication of any change in how the group perceives women.

Watch video 02:45

Afghanistan: Taliban attack Ghazni, talk peace in Doha

Taliban mindset changed?

Afghans have been getting used to watching Taliban members on their TV screens in recent months, as the insurgents increasingly engage in talks with officials from other countries, including the US, as well as Afghan politicians, be it in Doha, Moscow or other parts of the world. 

But even by current standards, the scenes in Qatar on July 7-8 were unprecedented.

Videos of the conference circulating on social media show Taliban members mingling with women during breaks. This opportunity was used by many female delegates to share their concerns about the uncertain fate that might await them in case of a peace deal between the Taliban and the Afghan government.

"I met Taliban members for the first time since 2001 and used the chance to show them how Afghanistan and the people of this country have changed since then," Laila Jafari, a participant, told DW. "I believe the Taliban need more time to understand the current reality of Afghanistan but what happened in Qatar during the conference was a good first step."

Many Afghans are concerned by the fact that Taliban positions on many key issues still remain either unchanged or unclear.

In the joint resolution, for instance, there's no mention of the upcoming presidential elections. Many sources say that Taliban delegates refused to discuss the topic during the conference as well as in private chats with Afghan government representatives.

The document also failed to clarify the Taliban's position on women's rights. It instead addressed the topic by stating that "assuring women's rights in political, social, economic, educational, cultural affairs within the framework of Islamic values" was needed to achieving effective peace.

Members of Afghan delegations gather during the second day of the intra-Afghan dialogue in the Qatari capital Doha (AFP/K. Jaafar)

The two-day talks in Doha were attended by Taliban representatives and Afghan delegates

It might look like a breakthrough on the surface, but includes a big caveat — that of defining and interpreting women's rights within the Islamic framework. 

"I am not satisfied with everything that's included [in the resolution]. We still have to be careful about the Taliban's positions, especially those regarding women's rights," Fuzia Kufi, a conference participant and former member of the Afghan parliament, told DW. "Though it was a good first step […] we have to watch the situation carefully."

The participants of the Doha conference told DW that Taliban members had told delegates that the group no longer opposed girls' education and women's work, if the educational system was segregated and women had separate offices from their male coworkers.

Difficult work ahead

The resolution of the intra-Afghan talks is non-binding, which raises the possibility of the Taliban ignoring its provisions if it suits their interests. That's why all eyes are now on the negotiations between the US and the Taliban.

The US special envoy for peace in Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, wound up on Tuesday the seventh round of talks he has held with the Taliban in Qatar. Both the Taliban and Khalilzad said that the latest round of talks, which began on June 28, was the "most productive" since the effort began late last year, with progress on a counterterrorism assurance, a troop withdrawal, and dialogue between rival Afghans as well as a ceasefire.

Read more: Why is Germany putting an Afghan man on trial for war crimes?

Despite signs of progress, both sides have yet to reach an agreement on any of the key issues, including the timetable for the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.

Previously, the Taliban, whose regime was ousted by the US in a 2001 invasion of Afghanistan, made it clear that they won't include the government of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in peace talks, denouncing the administration in Kabul as a "foreign puppet." Ghani, on the other hand, insists that long-lasting peace could only be achieved through Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace talks.

"There is a clear understanding among the Afghan and US governments [on peace efforts] ... we hope that there will be a preliminary agreement on the Afghan peace process in two months," Waheed Omer, a senior adviser on public and strategic affairs to President Ghani, told a news conference in Kabul, in reference to US officials' recent comments about Washington's goal to achieve a peace deal with the Taliban by September 1, 2019. "Only then will 'serious peace talks' begin […] we cannot say anything about how long 'serious peace talks' may last," he stressed.

Omer's statements highlight the long and difficult path ahead to bring permanent peace to Afghanistan, as the three major players involved in the process — the Taliban, the Afghan government and the US — seem to have different definitions of peace for the war-ravaged nation.

  • Survivors of an attack in Kabul move away from the ensuing blaze (Reuters/M. Ismail)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Fragile security

    Repeated attacks in Afghanistan over the past several months have killed and wounded hundreds of innocent Afghans, and shown the world the fragile and worsening state of security in the conflict-stricken country. The incidents have plunged war-weary Afghan citizens into a state of despair and highlighted the limitations faced by the government in Kabul in ensuring public security.

  • Against a backdrop of black smoke, a helicopter flies over a military hospital in Kabul (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Hossaini)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    A long series of attacks

    The violent incidents have made Afghanistan once again a staple of international headlines. Outfits like the Taliban and the "Islamic State" (IS) have claimed responsibility for the attacks. The Afghan government is under heavy pressure to restore security and take back territory controlled by a number of insurgent groups, including the Taliban and IS.

  • Afghanistan Taliban Kämpfer in der Ghazni Provinz (Reuters)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Spring offensive

    Last week, the Taliban announced the start of their annual spring offensive, dismissing an offer of peace talks by President Ashraf Ghani. The militants, fighting to restore their version of strict Islamic law to Afghanistan, said their campaign was a response to a more aggressive US military strategy adopted last year, which aims to force the militants into peace talks.

  • USA Ashraf Ghani und Donald Trump auf der UN Vollversammlung in New York (Getty Images/AFP/B. Smialowski)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Trump's Afghanistan policy

    US President Donald Trump unveiled a new strategy for Afghanistan last year, vowing to deploy more troops, on top of the 11,000 already in the country, to train and advise Afghan security forces. Trump also pledged to support Afghan troops in their war against the Taliban and maintain American presence in the country for as long as there was a need for it.

  • Taliban Afghanistan Friedensprogramm (Getty Images/AFP/N. Shirzad)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Afghan peace process

    Despite President Ghani's offer in February for peace talks "without preconditions," the Taliban have shown no interest, dismissing the peace overtures as a "conspiracy." Observers say it is unlikely that the militant group will engage in any negotiations, as they currently have the upper hand on the battleground. The Taliban now control more Afghan districts than at any other time since 2001.

  • Afghanistan Kabul Protest gegen vermutete pakistanische Unterstützung der Taliban (DW/H. Hamraz)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Pakistani support

    Pakistan has been under pressure from Kabul and Washington to stop offering safe havens to militants blamed for attacks in Afghanistan, a charge Islamabad denies and insists that its influence over the insurgents has been exaggerated. Kabul and Islamabad regularly trade accusations of harboring the other country's militants and the harsh language has underscored the strains between them.

  • Gulbuddin Hekmatyar (Reuters/O.Sobhani)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Role of the warlords

    Apart from the Taliban, Afghan warlords exercise massive influence in the country. Last year, Hizb-i-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar returned to Kabul after a 20-year exile to play an active role in Afghan politics. In September 2016, the Afghan government signed a deal with Hekmatyar in the hope that other warlords and militant groups would seek better ties with Kabul.

  • Polen Nato-Gipfel in Warschau - Ghani & Abdullah (Reuters/K. Pempel)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    An inefficient government

    In the midst of an endless battle for power, President Ghani's approval ratings continue to plummet. Rampant corruption in the Afghan government and a long tug-of-war within the US-brokered national unity government has had a negative impact on the government's efforts to eradicate terrorism.

    Author: Shamil Shams


DW recommends

Taliban and Afghan government agree to reduce violence

The Taliban and Afghan officials have agreed on a "promise to reduce violence," Germany's envoy says. Hosted by Qatar, the German-brokered talks could also spark progress in negotiations between the US and the Taliban. (09.07.2019)  

Intra-Afghan dialogue – end of war more likely than ever

Experts say the first direct talks between the Taliban and Afghan officials are crucial because the Islamists had previously refused to engage with Kabul. The US has hailed substantive progress on all parts of a deal. (06.07.2019)  

Why is the Afghan peace process not moving beyond talks?

Washington and the Taliban are set to hold a new round of peace talks in Doha. The group has so far held several meetings with the US, and a number of other countries, but there has been too much talking without results. (28.06.2019)  

Why a US-Taliban agreement is likely

As US-Taliban talks in Qatar enter their fifth day, prospects for Washington reaching an agreement with the insurgent group have improved. Sources close to the talks say both sides could find common ground on key issues. (25.01.2019)  

Why is Germany putting an Afghan man on trial for war crimes?

An Afghan man is facing charges of war crimes at a Munich court. He isn't a German citizen, nor were his alleged crimes committed in Germany. So why is he being tried in the country? (05.07.2019)  

The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

Sixteen years after the US invasion of Afghanistan, the war-torn country remains in the grip of Islamist violence. A string of deadly attacks in recent months suggests militants are stronger than ever. (30.04.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Afghanistan: Taliban attack Ghazni, talk peace in Doha  

How chickens are improving Afghan lives  

Related content

Katar Innerafghanisches Dialogtreffen über Wege zu Frieden in Afghanistan

Afghanistan: Taliban attack Ghazni, talk peace in Doha 08.07.2019

Government officials and Taliban delegates have met in Doha for an intra-Afghan dialogue. Despite engaging in peace talks with the international community, the Taliban continue to unleash violence in Afghanistan. On Sunday, their latest attack killed at least 14 people in Ghazni.

Katar | Friedenskonferenz Afghanistan

Taliban and Afghan government agree to reduce violence 08.07.2019

The Taliban and Afghan officials have agreed on a "promise to reduce violence," Germany's envoy says. Hosted by Qatar, the German-brokered talks could also spark progress in negotiations between the US and the Taliban.

Afghanistan Explosion in Kabul

Afghan peace talks: Renewed bid to kick-start progress 05.07.2019

Rival Afghan factions are set to meet in Doha on Sunday in an attempt to make headway in the country's long-stalled political deadlock. Qatar and Germany are brokering the talks, but expectations are low.

Advertisement