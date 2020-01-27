Welcome to the newest edition of Eco Africa

On this week's edition of Eco Africa we bring you a host of environmentally friendly ideas for a greener planet.

First, we start off with an Eco Check. This time we have a look at the sobering figures of the environmental impact of textile production.

Then we visit a clothing bank in South Africa that is chasing down major retailers and getting their extra stock to sell at discounted prices. It keeps companies from burning things they can't sell or just trashing them in landfills. It also offers women a way to earn a decent living.

In Europe, we shop around for companies that are taking steps to make sure their products are sustainable. We found designers that are using certified textiles to create long-lasting clothes. Some brands are even offering free repairs or warranties.

Back in Africa, a Kenyan entrepreneur is using natural sisal to put an eco-friendly twist on hair extensions. Her beauty products are fully biodegradable, cheaper than synthetic extensions and can even be reused.

Finally, we visit a group of young people on the island of Zanzibar that isn't just talking about environmental problems. They are taking things to the next level and turning plastic and paper waste into wearable fashion. Have a look.

