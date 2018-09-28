Welcome to the newest edition of Eco Africa

On this week's edition of Eco Africa, we bring you a host of environmentally friendly ideas for a greener planet!

First, we have a look at how the droughts in southern African countries like Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Angola are impacting animals and humans alike.

Then we head to Cape Town, which is currently upgrading its wastewater treatment plants, most of which were built in the fifties. The changes will improve the health of citizens — especially those in informal settlements and townships.

After that we see how a startup in Ivory Coast is using an app to organize household trash pickup in the coastal city of Grand-Bassam. The company recycles whatever it can and customers are rewarded with points to buy mobile data or even snacks.

In northern Morocco, we learn about scientists and farmers who are measuring the number of remaining insects. Populations of butterflies, wild bees and flies have fallen, which could have a dramatic impact on local food production. Better farming methods are needed for a fruitful future.

Finally, we go to the tiny Tanzanian island of Kokota. Though it is barely inhabited, its forest and ecosystem are in tatters after years of abuse. Now a group of volunteers is helping locals replant trees and revive its river system.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com.