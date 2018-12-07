Welcome to the latest edition of eco@africa

This week's eco@africa comes to you as the COP 24 climate summit takes place in Poland — and that's where we begin a journey that will take us to Kenya, Morocco and even under the ground...

We meet the Polish startup making biodegradable tableware from wheat bran. It means the hard outer layers of the grain left over during the milling process no longer go to waste, but ends up as plates, bowls and even shot glasses!

We talk to Richard Munang, the UN’s Regional Climate Change Coordinator for Africa, and ask him how the continent should deal with the effects of global warming. The answer, he says, lies with Africa's youth — check out the full interview to find out more!

Then we're off to Kenya to discover a small invention making a big impact. Solar suitcases can hold up to 12 volts, bringing power to schools in remote parts of the country.

Next up: carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is a major contributor to global warming. But did you know the gas can also be recycled and reused, for example for making plastics? Scientists in Germany are making efforts to make that happen.

After that, we discover what's really going on beneath our feet. Soil is a vital component of any ecosystem — and keeping it healthy is essential to protecting the environment.

Finally, we're back above ground and in Morocco, where we meet the engineer encouraging farmers to switch from expensive propane gas to eco-friendly biogas — produced from their own organic waste.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com.



