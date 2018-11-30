 Welcome to the latest edition of eco@africa | eco@africa | DW | 30.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Eco@Africa

Welcome to the latest edition of eco@africa

On this week's eco@africa, we learn about a solar powered water purification system that can process dirty water while charging phones and see how permaculture is being used in Kenya to restore the environment.

DW eco@africa - Nneota Egbe

This week's eco@africa show takes us from South Africa to Gambia where we check out interesting green ideas for a better planet!

First, we see how sea plants are being turned into paper in Nigeria. There instead of cutting down more trees they are using what is usually considered a nuisance that clogs waterways in an ecological way.

Next, we follow a group that is teaching locals on Kenya's Mfangano Island to use what nature has given them. It's called permaculture and is based on what is best for the ecosystem to build sustainable food systems and functional landscapes.

After that, we learn how engineers have developed a solar powered water purification system that can process dirty water while charging mobile phones.

Then, we have a look at how old shells can be used to grow oysters along the Gambia River. It is a sustainable method that protects the country's vital mangroves.

Our last stop is South Africa, where an eco-campaign is striving to keep Robberg Beach clean and protect its marine environment. It's part of the Blue Flag program, the international accreditation system for clean coasts.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com.

Related content

Fraeuen und die Wasserversorgung in Mosambik

WaterAid: 'Southern Africa under severe water stress' 08.11.2018

Globally, 60 percent of people don't have enough clean water, and climate change is making the situation worse. Chilufya Chileshe from WaterAid explains why southern Africa is particularly vulnerable.

DW Eco@africa Bio-Farm in Marokko

Welcome to the latest edition of eco@africa 26.10.2018

On this week's eco@africa, we meet the people turning discarded fishing nets into jewelry, the man trying to save Nigeria's last lions and we find out how Morocco is going organic. All this and much more!

DW eco@africa - Moderatorin Felicia Endersby

Welcome to the latest edition of eco@africa 19.10.2018

On this week's eco@africa, we check out a snake farm in Kenya, an app cutting food waste in Zimbabwe and meet an entrepreneur in Ghana who is turning organic waste into biogas. All this and much more!

Advertisement

listen

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you. 