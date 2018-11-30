Welcome to the latest edition of eco@africa

This week's eco@africa show takes us from South Africa to Gambia where we check out interesting green ideas for a better planet!

First, we see how sea plants are being turned into paper in Nigeria. There instead of cutting down more trees they are using what is usually considered a nuisance that clogs waterways in an ecological way.

Next, we follow a group that is teaching locals on Kenya's Mfangano Island to use what nature has given them. It's called permaculture and is based on what is best for the ecosystem to build sustainable food systems and functional landscapes.

After that, we learn how engineers have developed a solar powered water purification system that can process dirty water while charging mobile phones.

Then, we have a look at how old shells can be used to grow oysters along the Gambia River. It is a sustainable method that protects the country's vital mangroves.

Our last stop is South Africa, where an eco-campaign is striving to keep Robberg Beach clean and protect its marine environment. It's part of the Blue Flag program, the international accreditation system for clean coasts.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com.