Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

This week's Eco Africa show is packed full of bright ideas for a greener world.

First we visit South Sudan, a country recovering from years of conflict, and which was so inspired by Kenya's plastic bag ban that it has decided to follow suit – with positive results so far. Authorities say pollution is down by up to 50 percent in the capital Juba – but it's not without its challenges.

Next, we're off to Germany, where a university has hit upon an eco-friendly way for its students to charge their phones while working out at the same time: bikes that harness power while they pedal.

Then we travel to Uganda, where apes have found one of their largest sanctuaries. Kibale Forest National Park is widely seen as the primate capital of the world, suggesting ecotourism there is working.

We then find out more about tires, which generally have to be changed regularly, long before the rubber starts to crumble and becomes a safety issue. But rubber is extremely long-lasting, with great recycling potential.

Nigeria is our next stop – in the city of Lagos, entrepreneur Sunny Akpoyibo founded a "solar academy" where people can learn how solar panels work, and how to install and repair them.

Finally we visit Zimbabwe's Save Valley - African wild dogs are one of the most threatened carnivores in Africa, but the valley is one of the last protected areas for these animals.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com.