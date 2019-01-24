Welcome to a new edition of Eco Africa

This week's Eco Africa is once again packed with stories on the latest environmental innovations, people doing their bit and good ideas for the future.

First, we visit a 19-year-old student in Cameroon who learned how to make soap from her grandmother. Even though the recipe is old, her business model is quite modern and she is already supplying shops and beauty salons.

After that we see how a new app helps shoppers make better choices when buying food or cosmetics. By scanning barcodes it can alert buyers about possible allergies or even if the product contains microplactics.

Then it's off to Nigeria where we interview Joseph Onoja from the Nigerian Conservation Foundation, which is trying to replant forests in the country. After that we see how scientists in Tanzania are taking DNA labs out into the fields, so farmers can identify diseases quickly and tackle any problems before their crops die.

Finally, we visit a white rhino sanctuary in Uganda that started a breeding program to help the endangered animals.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com.