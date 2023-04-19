  1. Skip to content
HistoryPoland

LIVE — Poland marks anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising

55 minutes ago

Wednesday marks eight decades since the Jewish resistance took on Nazi soldiers in Warsaw. Frank-Walter Steinmeier is the first German head of state to give a speech at the commemoration.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QHMz

You can watch DW TV's live coverage in this article or on YouTube.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is joining his Polish and Israeli counterparts, Andrzej Duda and Isaac Herzog respectively, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, when the Jewish resistance movement rose up against the German Nazi occupation of the city.

Wednesday's ceremony marks the first time that a German head of state will give a speech at the remembrance event.

Herzog and Duda will also give speeches. The three presidents are set to hold bilateral talks on the sidelines of the event.

Remembrance for the victims of the uprising

Sirens blared out at midday to mark the beginning of the ceremony as those who had gathered in Warsaw stood in silence in front of the memorial to those who fell in the uprising.

"This year is very special because it is the first time that a German president will be holding a speech," DW correpsondent Magdalena Gwozdz-Pallokat said.

She also brought up the the famous kneeling by former German Chancellor Willy Brandt in 1970.

"It's of course not only a very important day for Jewish people and for Israel, but also for Polish people and for the citizens of Warsaw," Gwozdz-Pallokat added.

Marian Turski, president of the International Auschwitz Committee, gave the first words, reading a few lines from a poem — "Counterattack" — by a Polish Jew who had been imprisoned in the Warsaw Ghetto.

Poland marks 80th anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising

What was the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising?

The Warsaw Ghetto Uprising was a monthlong act of resistance against German SS units that began on April 19, 1943, after the Nazis deported some 300,000 Jews to the Treblinka extermination camp.

Around 1,000 Jewish resistance fighters from different groups launched an assault on Nazi soldiers who were planning on dissolving the ghetto when it became obvious that the only way out for the remaining 50,000 residents seemed to be the gas chambers.

The uprising lasted several weeks but was ultimately put down with brutal suppression. Tens of thousands of people were shot or sent to Nazi death camps.

ab/nm (dpa, AP)

