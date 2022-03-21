 War in Ukraine has a devastating effect on farmers | Business | Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 23.03.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Business

War in Ukraine has a devastating effect on farmers

Ukrainian agriculture expert Roman Slaston describes what impact Russia's war in Ukraine is having on farming activities in the country.

Watch video 04:29

More in the Media Center

ARCHIV - 25.06.2019, Jemen, Hudaida: Menschen beladen ein Fahrzeug mit Säcken mit Weizenmehl, die vom Welternährungsprogramm der Vereinten Nationen (WFP) im Hafen von Hudaida bereitgestellt werden. (zu dpa UN warnen vor weiterer Verschlechterung der Hungerkrise im Jemen) Foto: -/XinHua/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

War in Ukraine threatens global food security 21.03.2022

Local residents carry water from the food warehouse, on the territory which is under the Government of the Donetsk People's Republic control, on the outskirts of Mariupol, Ukraine, Friday, March 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)

World in Progress: The fallout from Russia's war on Ukraine 23.03.2022

Egyptian men work in a bakery at a market in Cairo, on March 17, 2022. - Soaring bread prices sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine have bitten into the purchasing power of consumers in Egypt, a leading importer of wheat from the former Soviet states. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP) (Photo by KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Lebanon fears food crisis as Ukraine war continues 20.03.2022

In Ukraine, fighting is raging on the streets of Mariupol amid bombardment.

'Russians will never be our brothers again' 22.03.2022

More from Business

04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business - America 23.03.2022

DW Business - Asia

DW Business - Asia 23.03.2022

Several sunflower oil bottels are seen in a shop in Madrid, central Spain, 25 April 2008. Spanish Health ministry has recomended not to use this product after detecting a contamination with minerals oil from Ukraine on it. This minerals oil came from Ukraine last February. Acording to the Spanish authorities the contaminated sunflowers oil is not harmful to humans. EPA/GUSTAVO CUEVAS +++(c) dpa - Report+++

Spain's olive oil industry to benefit from rising demand 23.03.2022

04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business - America 22.03.2022

Read also

RYAZAN REGION, RUSSIA - AUGUST 19, 2020: Agricultural machinery harvests wheat in a field of the Nadezhda farming enterprise. Alexander Ryumin/TASS

Ukraine war increases global food insecurity 21.03.2022

With wheat and fuel prices skyrocketing, many countries are fearing a looming famine. As fighting rages in a region known as the world's breadbasket, can the EU step in and replace Ukraine and Russia as a grain supplier?

8112489 12.02.2022 In this handout video grab released by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), the the Moscow missile cruiser is seen during Naval drills in the waters of the Black Sea coast of Crimea, Russia. The purpose of the exercises is to protect the sea coast of the Crimean Peninsula, bases of the Black Sea Fleet troops, as well as objects of the economic sphere, maritime communications and areas of maritime economic activity from possible military threats of a conditional enemy. Editorial use only, no archive, no commercial use. Press Service of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Navy

Ukraine war: Russia blocks ships carrying grain exports 17.03.2022

Up to 300 ships have been stopped by Russian forces from departing the Black Sea, leaving one of the key global trade routes for grain virtually blocked. The fertile region is known as "the world's breadbasket."

Sustainable food systems can help save the planet As the war in Ukraine impacts food import-reliant nations, a new report by the Global Alliance for the Future of Food argues that sustainable food production will lessen such dependence while fighting climate change.

4 sustainable food systems to save the planet 23.03.2022

As the war in Ukraine heightens food insecurity, a new report argues that producing what we eat in a sustainable way will lessen dependence of imports while fighting climate change.

Friedensdemonstration mit dem gegen den Krieg in der Ukraine in der Bonner Innenstadt. Motto Sport und Kultur gegen den Ukrainekrieg organisiert vom Stadtsportbund Bonn und Sport und Kulturdezernat der Stadt Bonn. 19.03.2022 Bonn Münsterplatz NRW Deutschland *** Peace demonstration with the against the war in Ukraine in Bonn city center Motto Sport and Culture against the war in Ukraine organized by Stadtsportbund Bonn and Sport und Kulturdezernat der Stadt Bonn 19 03 2022 Bonn Münsterplatz NRW Germany

German anxieties grow as Ukraine war continues 21.03.2022

War has returned in Europe — and with it strong fears for the future. Germans are preparing for an emergency.