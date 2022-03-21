War in Ukraine has a devastating effect on farmers

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Ukrainian agriculture expert Roman Slaston describes what impact Russia's war in Ukraine is having on farming activities in the country.
With wheat and fuel prices skyrocketing, many countries are fearing a looming famine. As fighting rages in a region known as the world's breadbasket, can the EU step in and replace Ukraine and Russia as a grain supplier?
Up to 300 ships have been stopped by Russian forces from departing the Black Sea, leaving one of the key global trade routes for grain virtually blocked. The fertile region is known as "the world's breadbasket."
As the war in Ukraine heightens food insecurity, a new report argues that producing what we eat in a sustainable way will lessen dependence of imports while fighting climate change.
War has returned in Europe — and with it strong fears for the future. Germans are preparing for an emergency.
