Volunteers in Zanzibar care for stray cats

Zanzibar's Stone Town is overpopulated by cats. There are hundreds of them on the streets. Some people feed them at the Forodhani Gardens. Cats are unprotected her, some are injured, others are simply lost. Young volunteers provide veterinary care and try to find them homes. The cats are also creating jobs. Some young people capture the animals and use cages to transport them. The Stone Town cats now have people's attention. Will they all be rescued?

