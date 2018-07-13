Violence in Nicaragua escalates as UN slams Ortega's government

UN officials have accused the Nicaraguan government and its allies of torture, killings and arbitrary arrests as the death toll mounts. The regime of Daniel Ortega 'acts despicably,' activist Bianca Jagger told DW.
The unrest in Nicaragua seems set to escalate, with the UN's human rights office accusing the police and the government of killings, torture, and unlawful imprisonment on Tuesday.
Government forces repeatedly opened fire at protesters, including students, over the weekend. While the death toll varies depending on the source, it is believed that between 280 and 360 people have been killed since the protests against leftist President Daniel Ortega first started in April.
Read more: Will Nicaragua be the next Venezuela?
"The great majority of violations are by government or armed elements who seem to be working in tandem with them," UN human rights spokesman Rupert Colville told the Reuters news agency. According to Colville, most of the protesters were peaceful though some of them were armed.
Separately, the EU offered to mediate, with the bloc's top diplomat Federica Mogherini telling the government it expected "an immediate end of violence, repression and arbitrary detentions."
On Tuesday, Nicaraguan archbishop Silvio Baez said that pro-government forces launched an attack on the Monimbo suburb of Masaya, an opposition stronghold in west Nicaragua.
"They're attacking Monimbo! The bullets are reaching the Maria Magdalena parish church, where the priest is sheltered," he tweeted. "May Daniel Ortega stop the massacre! People of Monimbo I beg you, save yourselves!"
US State Department official Francisco Palmieri criticized the latest attack, allegedly by pro-government militants.
"We strongly urge President Ortega not to attack Masaya," he tweeted. "Continued gov’t-instigated violence and bloodshed in #Nicaragua must end immediately."
'A bloodthirsty government'
Speaking to DW on Tuesday, Nicaraguan-born human rights campaigner Bianca Jagger said that the international community needed to take "effective measures" to stop the violence.
"This government cannot continue and we need Daniel Ortega to go," said Jagger, who serves as a goodwill ambassador for the Council of Europe, is a senior representative of Amnesty International USA, and the founder and head of the Bianca Jagger Human Rights Foundation.
The 73-year old activist previously drew public attention through her acting career and her marriage to rock star Mick Jagger in the 1970s.
"The government of Daniel Ortega acts despicably," Jagger told DW on Tuesday. "It's a bloodthirsty government, a despicable government that wants to kill anyone who opposes it."
Read more: Bishops travel to besieged city of Masaya to 'prevent a massacre'
New terrorism law
Daniel Ortega is a former Marxist guerilla leader who first took power in 1979 and stayed in office until 1990. He ran for president in 2006 and, after winning the election, assumed power once more in 2007. His wife, Rosario Murillo Zambrana, serves as vice-president.
A government-sponsored pension reform sparked first protests in April this year, but the rallies soon escalated into anti-government movement with authorities responding with deadly force. The leaders are demanding early elections or the resignations of Ortega and his wife.
Last week, police arrested opposition leader Medardo Mairena and accused him of being a "terrorist" who organized and ordered an "attack" that killed police officers and a protester. This was followed by lawmakers passing a new anti-terrorism law on Monday, with critics saying its vague definition of terrorism could be used against peaceful protesters.
dj/jm (Reuters, dpa)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
New talks brought new violence, raising the death toll that topped 200 in two months. Ortega says he will democratize Nicaragua, but the opposition accuses him of stalling, and the Catholic Church is making demands, too. (26.06.2018)
Protests in Nicaragua have left as many dead in just two months as the Venezuelan crisis did over the course of several years. Even with the opposition in talks with the government, experts say anything can happen. (25.06.2018)
A standoff at a church in Nicaragua has ended with two people dead. The continuing unrest is the result of months of protests against the government of President Daniel Ortega. The church has stepped in to mediate. (15.07.2018)
The death toll in Nicaragua keeps climbing after dialogue failed to halt a resurgence of government-led violence against protesters. The Nicaraguan clergy went to Masaya to provide support to the locals. (21.06.2018)