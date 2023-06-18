  1. Skip to content
Vinicius: Brazil team wears black in anti-racism protest

55 minutes ago

The display of solidarity comes after Brazilian striker Vinicius Junior was subjected to racial abuse while playing for his club Real Madrid at away games.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SjEu
Brazil's Vinicius Junior kneels before an international friendly soccer match between Brazil and Guinea at the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona
Brazilian football players and political leaders such as President Lula have expressed solidarity with Vinicius Junior after he recently received racial slursImage: Joan Monfort/AP Photo/picture alliance

In a message against racism, Brazil's football team abandoned their iconic yellow shirts for an all-black look as they played a friendly international against Guinea in Barcelona on Saturday.

The powerful display comes after forward Vinicius Junior was racially abused in Spain this season while playing for his club Real Madrid at away games.

This is the first time Brazil's outfield players have worn all black.

Vinícius and his team also took a knee.

The Brazilian Football Confederation is behind Saturday's move with the slogan: "Com racismo nao tem jogo" (With racism, there is no game).

Racism scandal in Spanish soccer

dvv/wd (AFP, AP)

Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu wears a tie and gestures with his hands

Wu: Taiwan wants 'more European voices' to caution China

Politics6 hours ago
