Vinicius: Brazil team wears black in anti-racism protest

In a message against racism, Brazil's football team abandoned their iconic yellow shirts for an all-black look as they played a friendly international against Guinea in Barcelona on Saturday.

The powerful display comes after forward Vinicius Junior was racially abused in Spain this season while playing for his club Real Madrid at away games.

This is the first time Brazil's outfield players have worn all black.

Vinícius and his team also took a knee.

The Brazilian Football Confederation is behind Saturday's move with the slogan: "Com racismo nao tem jogo" (With racism, there is no game).

