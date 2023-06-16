Brazil's black kit a stand against racism

The Brazil national football team will play in black kits in their friendly in Spain. It is more than just a gesture of solidarity for Vinicius Junior, who was racially abused while playing for Real Madrid.

"I was shocked when I saw the scenes in Spain," says Allan Pevirguladez,

Pevirguladez is a literary scholar and musician from Rio de Janeiro who consults with the "Institute Vinicius Junior" on anti-racist education. The foundation supports public schools in Brazil in developing new teaching and learning models.

Like many Afro-Brazilians, Pevirguladez had to watch Brazilian international Vinicius Junior being racially insulted and abused by nearly an entire stadium during a Real Madrid away match in Valencia.

A referee speaks with Vinicius Junior after he's subject to racist chants in Valencia Image: Alberto Saiz/AP/picture alliance

It was not the first time. The issue affects the country because Vinicius Junior is considered to be "one of them" — a young man who escaped life in a favela by his own means, with his talent and quality. He's therefore someone with whom people can identify because they see themselves in him. That is why the recent racist attacks towards him have sparked a broad discussion, especially in the Afro-Brazilian community.

"It's an issue that today has unprecedented power," Pevriguladez tells DW.

Why are Brazil wearing black kits?

That power is also visible in a historic decision by the Brazilian football association (CBF). The "Selecao," the national team famous for its yellow-and-blue kits, will wear an all-black kit on Saturday in an international friendly match against Guinea in Barcelona, Spain — a first in the history of Brazilian football.

The Brazil kit has been shrouded in controversy in recent years, when the then far-right President Jair Bolsonaro "hijacked" the national jersey for himself and his movement. The initiative is a significant departure from tradition and part of a series of campaigns the federation has organized to fight racism.

A supporter of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro dons the iconic yellow kit of the national team Image: Tobias Käufer/DW

Racism 'a form of violence'

"Football is one of the most important languages of the world," says Bruno Candido Sankofa, a lawyer involved in the Afro-Brazilian movement "Movimento Negro" in Rio de Janeiro.

Candido Sankofa, who helps victims of racist violence or discrimination, was among those who organized a solidarity demonstration in Sao Goncalo, a municipality in Rio de Janeiro and Vinicius Junior's hometown.

"It's not just racist insults," the lawyer tells DW. "It's a form of violence that has consequences, like assaults and mental illness."

And Vinicius Junior, he says, also represents a group of people who come from places where Afro-Brazilians are constantly subjected to violence and structural racism, and are even killed. For him, the decision to play in the black kit is a first important step.

'It isn't football, it is racism!" — Protesters in Rio de Janeiro show solidarity with Vinicius Junior Image: Silvia Izquierdo/AP/picture alliance

"When I talk about prevention, I'm talking about a country that has not yet managed to grant material rights to these historically, politically, econimically and materially disadvantaged people. And we're starting to say through the most important form of communication — football and the national team — that this is an important issue that needs to be solved," Candido Sankova says.

What Brazil's government has done

A black jersey, however, could only be the start according to Candido Sankofa who adds that the CBF must involve civil society regarding the debate about fighting racism in the sport.

"That's why I think the national team's stance is very important. It will say through football what words have not yet managed to say," he says.

Anielle Franco, Brazil's Minister of Ethnic Equality, recently launched an agreement to combat racism with Spain.

"We have been following closely what happened in the case of Vinicius Junior, and this was not just this year, rather recurring cases," the minister tells DW.

The CBF's action is welcome, Franco says. "But we also need effective public policy." That's why the new ministry and the national and international expression against racism is an important step, she says.

Anielle Franco has set up anti-racism initiatives in Spain after racist incidents involving Vinicius Junior Image: Ricardo Stuckert/secom

The parliament in Rio de Janeiro also took action after the incidents involving Vinicius Junior in Spain. It passed a bill this week that allows for the suspension or cancellation of football matches in cases of racism. Allan Pevriguladez sees it as the responsibility of the European football confederation (UEFA) to take similar actions.

"It can't just be the Spanish league (La Liga) that's responsible," he says. "UEFA has to get together and take the necessary measures, similar to what the Brazilian government did in Rio de Janeiro, punishing the clubs and the fans."

This article was translated from German. Ramona Samuel contributed to this story.

Edited by: James Thorogood