Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Viktor Yanukovych is the former president of Ukraine. He served from 2010 until his ouster in February 2014, when he fled to Russia to live in exile.
Viktor Yanukovych was elected president in 2010 after several stints as prime minister. Allegations of corruption, his increasing alignment with Russia and rejection of an EU association agreement in 2013 sparked violent protests that, in part, led to the country's civil war. This page collates all of DW's content on Viktor Yanukovych.
EU sanctions against Ukraine's former president have been in place for five years. As criminal investigations drag on, the chances of returning the millions in stolen money to its rightful owners are rapidly dwindling.
A court in Kyiv has sentenced the former president of Ukraine to more than a decade for high treason. Yanukovych, thought to be living in exile in Russia, was tried in absentia in what his lawyers called a PR stunt.
A Vienna court has approved a US extradition request for Ukrainian oligarch Dymitro Firtash. Once an ally of ousted president Viktor Yanukovych, Firtash is accused of bribing officials in a bid to secure mining licenses.