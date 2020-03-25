Viktor Yanukovych is the former president of Ukraine. He served from 2010 until his ouster in February 2014, when he fled to Russia to live in exile.

Viktor Yanukovych was elected president in 2010 after several stints as prime minister. Allegations of corruption, his increasing alignment with Russia and rejection of an EU association agreement in 2013 sparked violent protests that, in part, led to the country's civil war.