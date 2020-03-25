Visit the new DW website

Viktor Yanukovych

Viktor Yanukovych is the former president of Ukraine. He served from 2010 until his ouster in February 2014, when he fled to Russia to live in exile.

Viktor Yanukovych was elected president in 2010 after several stints as prime minister. Allegations of corruption, his increasing alignment with Russia and rejection of an EU association agreement in 2013 sparked violent protests that, in part, led to the country's civil war. This page collates all of DW's content on Viktor Yanukovych.

The court interrogates Leonid Kozhara, former Foreign Minister as a witnesses of the prosecution during a meeting in Kiev, Ukraine, February 6, 2018. The Obolon District Court of Kiev continues to hear a criminal case about an attack on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, as well as a high treason of former President Viktor Yanukovych. (Photo by Sergii Kharchenko/NurPhoto) | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Ukraine's ex-foreign minister arrested for murder 25.03.2020

After an Ukrainian advertising magnate was found dead in the home of former Foreign Minister Leonid Kozhara, police detained the politician on murder charges. Kozhara and his wife claim the businessman committed suicide.
Viktor Yanukovich, the former president of Ukraine who was ousted by street protests and fled to Russia in 2014, speaks during a news conference in Moscow, Russia February 6, 2019. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

After 5 years of Ukraine sanctions, where are Viktor Yanukovych's millions? 05.03.2019

EU sanctions against Ukraine's former president have been in place for five years. As criminal investigations drag on, the chances of returning the millions in stolen money to its rightful owners are rapidly dwindling.
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 5, 2017: Viktor Yanukovych, former president of Ukraine, charged with treason, refuses to participate in the trial in Kiev and calls his lawyers off. Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS Foto: Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS/dpa |

Ukrainian ex-president Viktor Yanukovych gets 13 years in absentia for treason 24.01.2019

A court in Kyiv has sentenced the former president of Ukraine to more than a decade for high treason. Yanukovych, thought to be living in exile in Russia, was tried in absentia in what his lawyers called a PR stunt.
Autor: Liliya Rzheutska - DW-Korrespondentin in Kiew Auf den Bildern: Verwandte der Maidan-Opfer von 2014.

Opinion: Ukraine's stalled revolution 21.11.2018

Five years ago, Ukraine's Euromaidan protests kicked off, driving its autocratic leaders out of the country. But the revolution's promise has never come to pass because it lacks real leadership, writes Bernd Johann.
Riot police detain a protester as they assault a tent camp installed by activists of the Movement of New Forces, the political party led by Mikheil Saakashvili, as protesters fire tires in Kiev, Ukraine early Saturday, March 3, 2018. Protesters demand President Petro Poroshenko's impeachment. (AP Photo/Serhii Nuzhnenko) |

Ukraine: Several injured as police break up Kyiv protest camp 03.03.2018

At least 10 people have been injured in the Ukrainian capital after police began removing a protest camp near parliament. The protesters are calling for an anti-corruption court to be established.
Ukraine, Feb 2018 Lubov Konopatska still struggles to accept that her son is dead. Serhiy Konopatskiy was killed fighting seperatists in the town of Ilovaisk in 2014.

Ukraine: The forgotten victims of Donbass 16.02.2018

Wives and mothers are fighting for the return of soldiers who went missing in the conflict between the Ukrainian military and separatists in the Donbass. Florian Neuhof reports on their desperate search for answers.

epa04095477 (FILE) A file photo dated 08 July 2011 shows Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych arriving to address a press conference in Kiev, Ukraine. The Ukrainian parliament on 22 February 2014 has voted to impeach President Viktor Yanukovych, with 328 lawmakers voting for the proposal. Yanukovych earlier in a television interview said he was not prepared to resign and accuses his opponents of staging a fascist coup. EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO *** Local Caption *** 02814275

Viktor Yanukovych: European Court of Justice upholds 2015 sanctions on deposed Ukraine leader 19.10.2017

Pro-Russian Viktor Yanukovych and his son have been accused of stealing vast sums from the public purse. A top European Union court has now upheld a freeze on his assets.
CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 17: Paul Manafort, Campaign Manager for Donald Trump, speaks on the phone while touring the floor of the Republican National Convention at the Quicken Loans Arena as final preparations continue July 17, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Republican National Convention begins July 18. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) Getty Images/W.McNamee

Ukrainian lawmaker accuses former Trump aide of hiding money 22.03.2017

Paul Manafort, former campaign chairman to US President Donald Trump, has been accused of concealing money he received from a pro-Russian political party in Ukraine. Manafort's spokesman has denied the allegation.
21.02.2017 +++ Ukrainian oligarch Dmytro Firtash arrives at court in Vienna, Austria, February 21, 2017. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Ukrainian oligarch Dymitro Firtash faces US extradition over bribery charges 21.02.2017

A Vienna court has approved a US extradition request for Ukrainian oligarch Dymitro Firtash. Once an ally of ousted president Viktor Yanukovych, Firtash is accused of bribing officials in a bid to secure mining licenses.
17.08.2016 epa05492369 A Ukrainian activists with a rope around his neck, takes part in a protest in front of the General Prosecutors office in Kiev, Ukraine, 17 August 2016. The protestors demanded the stop of illegal persecution of NABU officials. The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has faced the first open unlawful confront of the other law enforcement bodies of Ukraine, being under the Bureau's investigation. EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | picture-alliance/dpa/S. Dolzhenko

Ukraine appoints 23-year-old to lead anti-corruption office 23.11.2016

For the second time in a week, Ukrainian officials have been slammed for appointing inexperienced young women to top posts. The new head of Kyiv's "lustration" office just graduated from university.
Ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich makes a statement during a news conference in the Russian southern city of Rostov-on-Don, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov (RUSSIA - Tags: POLITICS HEADSHOT)

EU lifts some sanctions against ousted Ukraine leader Yanukovych 15.09.2016

A European court has rolled back some penalties against the former Ukrainian president, his son, and his ex-chief of staff. The judges ruled that there was not enough evidence the trio misappropriated state funds.
CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 17: Paul Manafort, Campaign Manager for Donald Trump, speaks on the phone while touring the floor of the Republican National Convention at the Quicken Loans Arena as final preparations continue July 17, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Republican National Convention begins July 18. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) Getty Images/W.McNamee

US media: FBI also investigating Trump's campaign chief 20.08.2016

US investigators say they're checking possible links between Paul Manafort and alleged corruption by Ukraine's former president. Manafort was recently credited with helping Trump win the Republican nomination.
Eine Tanksäule der Flüssiggasfirma Sparschweingas. Bild: DW/E. Theise 2014

A Ukrainian gas piggy bank: Money laundering made easy 24.04.2016

Germany's justice system is often powerless in the global fight against money laundering. The case against a close associate of former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych has made that abundantly clear.
23.10.2015+++ Der ukrainische Ministerpräsident, Arseni Jazenjuk, hält am 23.10.2015 im Haus der Deutschen Wirtschaft in Berlin im Rahmen der Eröffnung der Deutsch-Ukrainischen Wirtschaftskonferenz eine Rede. Foto: Rainer Jensen/dpa +++Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa/R. Jensen

Ukraine PM threatens non-payment of Russian debt 26.10.2015

The tension between the two neighbors could escalate even further after the Ukrainian Prime Minister has said Kyiv will not pay back the billions it owes Moscow, unless Russia agrees to a restructuring deal.
Bildunterschrift:Flowers are placed in front of the Ukrainian and European flags on the table where an agreement for support to the consolidation of the Ukrainian state ('state building contract') for an amount of 355 million euros was signed on May 13, 2014 at the EU Headquarters in Brussels. Interim Ukrainian Premier Arseniy Yatsenyuk and his government held talks with the European Commission to examine further support from the 28-nation bloc. AFP PHOTO / GEORGES GOBET (Photo credit should read GEORGES GOBET/AFP/Getty Images)

EU extends sanctions on Ukraine figures over 'misapprorpiation of state funds' 06.06.2015

The EU has extended sanctions on two former ministers and a businessman over suspicion of embezzlement. The son of former President Yanukovych was dropped from the list after drowning earlier this year.
© Pavlo Vakhrushev - Fotolia.com Ukrainian blue and yellow flag on the sky background #52367569

Ally of ex-Ukrainian president Yanukovych found dead 16.04.2015

A former ally of toppled Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych has been found shot dead in his Kyiv home. A number of officials under the former president have died recently in suspicious circumstances.
