  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Unrest in France
PoliticsVietnam

Vietnam bans 'Barbie' film because of South China Sea map

1 hour ago

The upcoming "Barbie" movie will not appear in Vietnamese cinemas because it depicts a map showing China's claims to the South China Sea, state media reported. It had been scheduled for release later this month.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TMPg
Still image from the upcoming "Barbie" movie. It shows "Ken" actor Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie as "Barbie," all dressed entirely in pink, driving in a car.
Australian Margot Robbie plays Barbie and US actor Ryan Gosling plays Ken in the movieImage: Warner Bros/Entertainment Pictures/ZUMAPRESS/picture alliance

Vietnamese officials told state media on Monday that they would ban the upcoming "Barbie" fantasy comedy movie, the first film stemming from the famous doll franchise that will involve real actors. 

Scenes showing a map with China's disputed territorial claims in the South China Sea, known as the "nine-dash line" because China uses nine dashes to demarcate the area it claims on a map, were the reason given for the state censors' decision. 

What did Vietnamese officials say? 

"The film review board watched the film and made the decision to ban the screening of this movie in Vietnam due to a violation regarding the 'nine-dash line,'" Vietnam's Department of Cinema director, Vi Kien Thanh, told the Dan Tri news site. 

Another state media outlet, Tien Phong, reported that the nine-dash line appeared multiple times in the movie. 

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh walk down a red carpet, amid a reception with military honors, as Scholz visited the country en route to a G20 summit. November 13, 2022.
Western leaders, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz last November, have been reaching out to Vietnam recently amid tensions with China. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also visited earlier this year.Image: Kay Nietfeld/dpa/picture alliance

What is the nine-dash line? 

China has long used the nine-dash line to illustrate its claims over most of the resource-rich South China Sea, which stretches far further than the standard 200-mile (roughly 320-kilometer) exclusive economic exclusion zone from the coastline that applies in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

China is a UNCLOS signatory but rejects some of the accord's provisions. 

The Chinese line brushes up close to the coastline of several Asian countries including the Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam. China bases this on its claim to the series of disputed islands roughly in the center of the sea. 

A worker browses a paper near a map of South China Sea with nine-dash line claims under Chinese territory on display at a maritime defense educational facility in Nanjing in east China's Jiangsu province. July 12, 2016 file photo.
China has used the so-called nine-dash line (the red dashes on this map) for years to illustrate its disputed claims to the resource-rich South China SeaImage: Chinatopix/AP Photo/picture alliance

'Uncharted' movie met same fate last year

Vietnamese censors must approve all movies for screening, with reasons to restrict them including gratuitous violence, suggestive sex scenes and politically-sensitive material. 

Last year, the "Uncharted" action-and-adventure Hollywood movie stemming from a computer game franchise of the same name, was banned in Vietnam for exactly the same reason — it included scenes showing the nine-dash line. 

The theme of that movie, following an international historical treasure hunter, is slightly easier to reconcile with depictions of far-flung political maps. 

In the case of "Barbie," hitting movie theaters in most countries on or around July 21, it's not entirely clear how the map fits into the plot. 

Actor Margot Robbie is photographed during a photocall for the upcoming Warner Bros. film "Barbie" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 25, 2023.
The film's release is imminent, but exactly what in the plot encouraged directors to include a political map of the South China Sea is something of a mystery for nowImage: Mike Blake/REUTERS

The fantasy comedy is billed as having a somewhat more serious story that one might assume, however. It's said to depict Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) starting off in a largely perfect and fictitious world, akin to the doll's more old-fashioned universe, only to then return with a bump to a closer facsimile of real life. 

The Chinese cinema market is the second-largest in the world and briefly laid claim to the top spot in 2020 amid the COVID pandemic. Hollywood filmmakers, therefore, have famously become increasingly preoccupied with ensuring their films are well received by the censors in Beijing in recent years. 

South China Sea: Fishing on the front line

msh/wd (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Antony Blinken meets with Pham Minh Chinh

Blinken in Vietnam to boost ties with an eye on China

Blinken in Vietnam to boost ties with an eye on China

The US sees Vietnam as a key component of its strategy for the region and has sought to leverage the country's rivalry with China to expand its influence.
PoliticsApril 15, 2023
A worker builds electronics in a factory in Vietnam

Is Vietnam running out of steam as a European investment hub?

Is Vietnam running out of steam as a European investment hub?

Vietnam's reputation as Asia's brightest investment hub is being called into question as its economic growth slows and industrial zones face power blackouts.
PoliticsJune 28, 2023
People ride motorbikes in Hanoi with hands over their faces, or masks

Is Vietnam backtracking on its environmental promises?

Is Vietnam backtracking on its environmental promises?

Vietnam's communist government has said it wants to achieve a net-zero economy by 2050. But it's also jailing those clamoring for quicker reforms.
Nature and EnvironmentJune 10, 2023
Show more stories
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Police walk past a wall daubed with the slogan "Justice for Nahel"

France riots: Colonial past and racism the root cause?

Politics4 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A water oasis surrounded by green plants lies in the desert.

Sudan's fossil desert underwater reservoir

Sudan's fossil desert underwater reservoir

Nature and Environment10 hours ago04:11 min
More from Africa

Asia

A man in a suit and a woman in a big red dress

China: More young people reject marriage

China: More young people reject marriage

Society6 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

An election poster showing the AfD's Hannes Loth

Why is far-right populism so popular in Germany?

Why is far-right populism so popular in Germany?

Politics24 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

The final cover of the Wiener Zeitung print edition

Austria's Wiener Zeitung publishes final print edition

Austria's Wiener Zeitung publishes final print edition

MediaJuly 2, 202302:19 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Members of the Armenian community, including two women, protest holding a yellow sign that reads: We Demand A Report!!!

Jerusalem's Armenian Quarter faces upheaval

Jerusalem's Armenian Quarter faces upheaval

PoliticsJuly 2, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

A man (Tesla CEO Elon Musk) presses his fingertips together and smiles

Elon Musk tweets false climate claim

Elon Musk tweets false climate claim

Nature and Environment7 hours ago
More from North America
Go to homepage