 Viennese repair Holocaust survivor photos | News | DW | 29.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Viennese repair Holocaust survivor photos

Repairs made in Vienna to multilated street photos of Holocaust survivors have been described as "touching" by artist Luigi Toscano. Vigil keepers, including Muslim and Catholic youths, even showed up with sewing kits.

Österreich Wien - Erinnerungsbilder von Überlebenden der NS-Verfolgung zerschnitten (picture-alliance/APA/L. Huter)

German-Italian artist Luigi Toscano said Tuesday he was "especially touched" by the women who stitched back together the large photos on textile — exhibited along Vienna's Ringstrasse road, but slashed and daubed with swastikas in recent days.

Supporters on Monday said they would stage nightly vigils to protect the works until the exhibit ends next Friday.

The exhibition entitled "Lest We Forget" of 80 life-size photos was opened in early May by Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen.

Read more: Austrians lack Holocaust awareness, says study

Heading to the vigil on Monday night, Vienna's Social Democrat (SPÖ) Mayor Michael Ludwig said the slashing of 10 photos on Sunday and seven previous photo defacements were "cowardly" acts that not only targeted Jews but also the "core values of our society."

On Monday, sewing skills were offered by Muslim Youth Austria. The youth organization of the Catholic charity Caritas, as well as an artists' collective, said they would stand watch.

Women who came and "stitched the photos back together" had brought relief to what he previously thought had been an impossible situation, said Toscano, a Mannheim, Germany-based artist-photographer.

Toscano said he had contacted some of the survivors whose images were defaced and although shocked they had told him "now more than ever before these portraits need to be shown."

"This is right-wing radicalism," Toscano told the news agency AFP on Monday.

Anschluss Österreichs an Nazideutschland | Wien | Heldenplatz | Triumphmarsch | Rede Hitler (Getty Images/Hulton Archive)

March 1938: Nazi troops parading on Ringstrasse

Vienna's Ringstrasse was used as a parade route by Hitler on March 15, 1938 during Nazi Germany's annexation of Austria.

Shown in 13 locations worldwide

Measuring 2.5 meters (8 feet) tall and 1.5 meters (5 feet) wide, the all-weather portraits of Holocaust survivors interviewed and photographed by Toscano have so far been shown in 13 countries, including Washington and at the UN in New York.

One recent exhibition outside San Francisco City Hall had ended without incident, Toscano said. Another, currently on show in Mainz on the banks of the river Rhine was under police guard, he added.

'Deeply worried,' 'assault on us all'

Austria's President Alexander Van der Bellen said Monday the assaults had left him "deeply worried. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, the project's patron, said the Vienna photo defacement amounted to an assault on Jewish life and artistic freedom  "an assault on us all."

The United Nations Human Rights Office on Tuesday condemned that attacks and expressed concern "about the rise in anti-Semitic incidents taking place in a number of European countries and the United States."

Keeping Holocaust recall alive

Since 2015, Toscano has photographed almost 400 Holocaust survivors all over the world. Many looked directly into the camera, some serious, some smiling. Those displayed show survivors he photographed in Germany, the United States, Ukraine, Israel and Russia.

"We have to keep alive the discussion and analysis of the Holocaust," said Toscano.

The project includes a book and documentary film.

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

ipj/es (AP, AFP, dpa)

DW recommends

Austrians lack crucial Holocaust awareness, study finds

Most Austrian adults do not know 6 million Jews were killed in the Holocaust, according to a new survey. While some described the findings as disturbing, an education expert at Yad Vashem also sees reasons for hope. (02.05.2019)  

Austria: Far-right politician threatens TV moderator

FPÖ General Secretary Harald Vilimsky told ORF moderator Armin Wolf that he could face "consequences" in a recent television appearance. Wolf had compared a flyer from an FPÖ youth wing to anti-Semitic Nazi propaganda. (25.04.2019)  

Are France and the EU helpless against anti-Semitism?

France is struggling to deal with an uptick in anti-Semitic acts. Some blame the yellow vest movement for fueling hate crime against Europe's largest community. Elizabeth Bryant reports from Saint-Geneviève-des-Bois. (15.02.2019)  

Austria: All far-right ministers leave government after video scandal

Austria's far-right Freedom Party (FPÖ) says its ministers will step down from the Cabinet. The move came as Chancellor Kurz proposed the ouster of FPÖ member Herbert Kickl as interior minister after a video scandal. (20.05.2019)  

Vienna remains the world's most liveable city

For the 10th time in a row, the Austrian capital has taken first place in the annual ranking by consulting firm Mercer, which rates cities by quality of life worldwide. We show you how beautiful Vienna is. (13.03.2019)  

WWW links

Ringstrasse (road), City of Vienna (in German)

Vienna's historic Ringstrasse (road)

"Lest We Forget" photo exhibition by Luigi Toscano

Patron of Toscano's exhibition is German foreign minister Heiko Maas.

Austria's 'Die Presse' newspaper (in German)

May 7, 2019: President Van der Bellen opens street photo exhibition

Austrian ÖRF television on Ludwig (in German)

May 2018: Ludwig elected Mayor of Vienna

Luigi Toscana's project

Survivors shared their personal stories with Toscano

https://www.dw.com/en/newsletter-registration/a-15718229  

Audios and videos on the topic

Series: Beautiful Boulevards - Ringstrasse in Vienna  

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  