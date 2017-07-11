Vienna terror attack: Police launch massive manhunt

A massive manhunt is underway in the Austrian capital after an attack that left four civilians dead. Authorities say at least one "Islamist terrorist" was behind the shootings and that more suspects may be at large.
Hundreds of police have been deployed across Vienna to search for suspects after gunmen opened fire at multiple locations in the city, killing at least four people and injuring 17.
The shootings came as many people were out and about enjoying the last evening before a nationwide coronavirus lockdown was due to come into force.
One suspected attacker, who was armed with an assault rifle and wearing a fake suicide vest, was shot dead by police.
Interior Minister Karl Nehammer told an early morning press conference on Tuesday that investigations indicated the man was a sympathizer of the extremist group "Islamic State." He added that more perpetrators may be on the run and urged citizens to stay home if possible.
Two men and two women have been confirmed dead. Health authorities cited by Austria's APA news agency also said seven victims of the attack were in a critical, life-threatening condition in hospital.
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz described the shootings as a "repulsive terror attack." He is due to address the nation later on Tuesday.
Other world leaders have expressed shock and offered condolences following the attack, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
"Islamist terrorism is our common enemy. The fight against these murderers and their instigators is our common fight," Merkel said in a statement.
French President Emmanuel Macron was one of the first foreign leaders to react on Monday night. France has been grappling with a series of deadly terror attacks in recent weeks, including the beheading of a school teacher in a Paris suburb and a knife attack at a church in Nice.
"We must let our enemies know what they are up against. We will not give in," he said.
