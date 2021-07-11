 ′Very convincing:′ Andreas Mühe′s Merkel (or not) photos | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 11.07.2021

Culture

'Very convincing:' Andreas Mühe's Merkel (or not) photos

Andreas Mühe has taken many an official photo of German Chancellor Angela Merkel. A selection is on display at a show in Dresden – but is it really always Merkel we see in the photos?

  • The chancellor's office in 2009, a large room with desk and sofa and lounge chairs and flags behind a desk swivel chair.

    Angela Merkel — reality and fiction

    The chancellor's office

    Angela Merkel spent a lot of time at her office in Berlin, pictured above in 2009. Daylight is seen pouring in through a large window; the German and EU flags have a place of honor along one wall behind her desk. These kinds of photos by Andreas Mühe, some of which are real and others staged, are currently on display at the Staatliche Kunstsammlungen in Dresden's Lipsius Building.

  • A woman who could be Angela Merkel is seated on a bed covered by a white bedspread, with her back to the camera.

    Angela Merkel — reality and fiction

    Is it...?

    A woman sits on a bed, her back is turned to the camera. This bedroom is located in the German chancellors' residence and reception building in Bonn, where the heads of government lived during that city's stint as German capital from 1949 to 1999. Hairstyle, posture and outfit resemble that of the outgoing chancellor, Angela Merkel. But is it her?

  • A woman resembling Angela Merkel is on the ladder of a swimming pool at the Bonn chancellor's residence.

    Angela Merkel — reality and fiction

    In a pool

    From behind and afar, the woman climbing the ladder into the swimming pool at the Bonn chancellor's residence certainly resembles Angela Merkel. But this scene is staged - for artistic purposes. As Merkel is set to step down after 16 years at Germany's helm, she will presumably at least have more time to relax in the future.

  • A woman standing next to a tree who resembles Angela Merkel

    Angela Merkel — reality and fiction

    Under a tree

    What is reality, what is fiction? Where do the lines blur - and what role does our sense of perception play? Under a tree stands a female figure who, again, could be the outgoing chancellor. But it isn't Merkel at all: Andreas Mühe photographed his 70-year-old mother, Annegret Hahn, in a typical Merkel pose.

  • Angela Merkel under a tree

    Angela Merkel — reality and fiction

    Under a tree — take two

    The real Angela Merkel under a tree: Andreas Mühe took this photo of the German chancellor in 2008. She seems to be lost in thought, her face is turned away from the camera.

  • Photographed through a dining room, a woman visible through curtains, standing outdoors, with her back turned

    Angela Merkel — reality and fiction

    On the patio

    A woman is on the patio of the chancellor's bungalow in Bonn. The figure and silhouette that is visible through sheer curtains suggests that it's Angela Merkel. But it could also be a very convincing statue, for example. Photo artist Andreas Mühe already sees Merkel as a "historical figure" and stages her in the same way.

  • Angela Merkel in a photo studio in 2011 sitting in a chair with bright lights shining at her

    Angela Merkel — reality and fiction

    In the photo studio

    Angela Merkel looks rather relaxed in this 2011 official photo by Andreas Mühe. It is one of the photos on display alongside shots with Merkel look-alikes at the Dresden show.

    Author: Stefan Dege


After 16 years in government, Merkel is leaving office in the fall. It will mark a turning point for Annegret Klinker, curator at the Dresden State Art Collections, too. For half her life, Angela Merkel was Germany's chancellor.

At the end of Merkel's last term, Klinker and general director Marion Ackermann put together a photo exhibition of Merkel photos by Andreas Mühe to mark her momentous exit as the woman at the top of German politics. But not all of the photos show Merkel – or do they? As the curator put it, "We're not showing an Angela Merkel exhibition, but an Andreas Mühe exhibition."

The show is entitled "Alles, was noch nicht gewesen ist, ist Zukunft, wenn es nicht gerade jetzt ist" - which roughly translates as "Everything that hasn't happened yet is part of the future, if it isn't happening right now." This verbose title refers to a comment Merkel made in 2012 about Germany's future prospects at that time.

Mom posed as Merkel

Nine years later, Merkel is now just weeks away from her last day in office as head of government — and is depicted in Mühe's photos as a retiree. The 41-year-old photographer had his mother stand in as a Merkel look-alike and photographed her in the long-disused chancellor's residence in Bonn, which served as the the official residence of Germany's heads of government for 50 years.

Andreas Mühe, man stands in upper gallry of a white church

Andreas Mühe creates cleverly staged photos

Here, the woman — who could just easily pass as Angela Merkel when her back is turned to the camera — is seen sitting on a bed, at a kitchen table, on a patio or under a fir tree in the garden. The photos are juxtaposed with shots of the real Merkel, standing under a fir tree, with her face turned away, or relaxed in a chair in a photo studio. The images blur the lines between fact and fiction, between the image that Angela Merkel shows to the world and the real person behind that image.

But Merkel as a brand is easily recognized by three familiar features: her hairstyle, her outfit and her posture. Her way of holding her hands together in the geometrical shape of a diamond has long become her signature look.

'Historical figure'

Despite focusing precisely on many of Merkel's typical attributes, the works are not meant to be satirical at all — Andreas Mühe has said that he already sees Chancellor Merkel as "a historical figure." The photo series is an attempt "to find a way of dealing with a woman who has shaped our country and thus probably each of us as well," Mühe said in an interview with Der Spiegel news magazine.

Andreas Mühe works as a freelance photographer in Berlin. He took official photos of Chancellor Merkel in 2009. But his new photos show a different woman — one who has withdrawn from the political hustle and bustle. Mühe's mother, 70-year-old theater director Annegret Hahn, took on the role of Merkel in the picutres that were staged.

And even those posed images could be real. "I like how Mühe plays with reality and fiction," said Klinker. "It feels very charged, very convincing."

This article was translated from German.

