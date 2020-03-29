Venezuelan opposition leader Guaido accused of attempted coup

Venezuelan state prosecutors have accused opposition leader Juan Guaido of an "attempted coup d'etat" and claimed he made efforts to assassinate President Nicolas Maduro, Attorney General Tarek William Saab announced Tuesday.

In a state television broadcast, Saab said Guaido must respond to the accusations that the opposition leader was the "protagonist of an attempted coup and assassination against President Nicolas Maduro."

Therefore, Saab said Guido had been summoned to appear before prosecutors this coming Thursday, April 2, at 9 a.m. local time (3 p.m. CET).

The announcement came after an investigation last week into the seizure of a weapons cache in neighboring Colombia that the attorney general said was to be smuggled into Venezuela.

"As part of last week's initial investigation into an attempted coup and assassination, following the unveiling of an arsenal of war, we have issued a summons for one of those responsible to appear next Thursday in the Prosecutor's Office, according to (the statements of) Cliver Alcala Cordones," Saab said in his televised address.

In February Guaido visited Washington where US President Donald Trump recognized Guaido's credentials as Venezuelan president, before returning to his homeland where he hoped to reignite public momentum behind his campaign to overthrow President Maduro.

