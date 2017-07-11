Venezuela to reopen border with Colombia

Venezuela is to reopen its border with Colombia, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said in a state television address on Tuesday.

Rodriguez said in the speech that border trade would resume on Tuesday.

At the same time, Colombia's President Ivan Duque said his country was willing to begin "an orderly process" in order to open up. Duque stressed the point saying: "I am going to be very clear, this is not going to be with 'chambonadas' (mistakes produced by clumsiness) and nor is it going to be in a sudden way,"

News agency AFP reported seeing the removal of two containers that had been used as a barricade between the Venezuelan town of San Anton de Tachira and Cucuta in Colombia.

Why was the border closed?

Caracas initially closed the border in February 2019 as the Venezuelan opposition, backed by both Colombia and the United States, attempted to bring humanitarian aid into the country via its land border. But Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro rejected the aid, fearing it was the the beginning of a US invasion. With the borders shut, and shops running short of essentials, Venezuelans were forced to resort to desperate measures simply to survive.

Waves of people left Venezuela, and have sought sanctuary in neighboring states.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) says more than 5-million people have fled the country because of political insecurity, violence, lack of food and medicine and basic services.

kb/jsi (AFP, EFE, Reuters)