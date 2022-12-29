  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Pope Benedict XVI
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido speaks during an interview with Reuters, in Caracas, Venezuela
At one time, opposition leader Juan Guaido was recognized as Venezuela's legitimate president by 50 countries, but his support has wanedImage: GABY ORAA/REUTERS
PoliticsVenezuela

Venezuela: Guaido's 'interim government' faces dissolution

1 hour ago

In 2019, opposition leader Juan Guaido was recognized by 50 countries as Venezuela's legitimate president. Now, with Nicolas Maduro still in power, he faces an end to his opposition-led government.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LYHq

Opposition lawmakers in Venezuela are close to officially dissolving the "interim government" of opposition leader Juan Guaido, with a vote on the move now postponed until the new year.

Guaido, who rose to prominence in the aftermath of Venezuela's disputed 2018 presidential election, has faced waning support after failing to dislodge President Nicolas Maduro from power.

What is the latest?

Venezuela's parliament was set to hold a vote on Thursday on whether to end Guaido's "government," which has been running in parallel to Maduro's government.

The session, however, has now been postponed until January 3, with Guaido supporters pushing for further debate on the issue.

"I assume [as president of the 'interim government'] the deferral of the session in pursuit of the defense of the constitution and [to get] the necessary unity in favor of an agreement," Guaido wrote on Twitter.

Last week, lawmakers in the 104-member National Assembly held a vote on two proposals. The motion to end Guaido's government garnered 72 votes, as opposed to 23 votes in favor of extending his mandate for a year.

Opposition parties plan on holding primaries in 2023 to select a candidate to run against Maduro in the next presidential vote in 2024.

Why are they considering the move now?

Four opposition parties have proposed putting an official end to Guaido's "interim government."

They argue that the body has not been successful in dislodging Maduro from power, and that the opposition needs to reinvent itself and reposition.

Guaido's Popular Will Party opposes the move, saying it would allow Maduro to once again get access to Venezuelan resources that are currently blocked by international sanctions.

The "interim government" currently controls some of the country's assets abroad.

How did Guaido come to lead an 'interim government'?

In the aftermath of Venezuela's 2018 presidential vote, Maduro declared himself the winner, seeking to maintain his position of power.

The results of the election were disputed, with observers alleging widespread fraud.

Guaido, who was a little-known political figure at the time, declared himself Venezuela's president, as he was the highest-level political leader who had been democratically elected. He was the head of parliament at the time.

Guaido: They have carried on a continuous coup since 2018

The opposition leader and his "interim government" received widespread backing from abroad, including recognition from the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union.

But, over time, Maduro remained in power, and Guaido's international support waned.

The European Union downgraded Guaido's status last year to "privileged interlocutor" after he lost his position as head of parliament following Venezuela's legislative elections of December 2020, even though the EU does not recognize the vote.

Guaido has repeatedly called for free and fair elections and backs a progressive lifting of US sanctions as an incentive for Maduro to hold the vote.

Some of the crippling sanctions hail from before the 2018 presidential elections, but more were imposed in the aftermath, aiming to put pressure on Maduro. They have also, however, taken a serious toll on ordinary people.

US President Joe Biden's administration has taken steps of rapprochement with Maduro's government in recent months — partly also due to the energy crisis sparked by Russia's war on Ukraine.

rs/jcg (EFE, AFP)

Colombia and Venezuela end border dispute

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A Venezuelan child plays inside his house of bahareque (houses from sticks or reeds interwoven and mud covering them

Biden eases Venezuela sanctions after poverty fund deal

Biden eases Venezuela sanctions after poverty fund deal

Nicolas Maduro's government and the opposition have agreed to set up a humanitarian fund to help ease the economic crisis. Up to $3 billion frozen in foreign banks could be used to pay for food and medicine.
PoliticsNovember 26, 2022
A man casts his vote during regional elections in Venezuela, at a polling station in Caracas

Venezuela: Nicolas Maduro's ruling party sweeps regional vote

Venezuela: Nicolas Maduro's ruling party sweeps regional vote

President Nicolas Maduro's party won several governor posts in regional elections, with observers from the European Union having overseen the election campaign for the first time in 15 years.
PoliticsNovember 21, 2021
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Pele sits on the ball during a break in training at Selsdon Park Hotel on May 7, 1963

Pele: A Brazilian hero and football legend

Soccer2 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

People disembark from airplane that reads "Ethiopian" down stairs onto a sunny tarmac

Tigray: Emotional new year reunion for families

Tigray: Emotional new year reunion for families

Conflicts7 hours ago01:51 min
More from Africa

Asia

Chinesischer Pilot im Kampfflugzeug im Taiwan-Konflikt

China and the US: On collision course for war over Taiwan

China and the US: On collision course for war over Taiwan

Politics4 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

The Garzweiler II coal pit in North Rhine Westphalia, Germany

Lützerath: How Germany's energy crisis reignited coal

Lützerath: How Germany's energy crisis reignited coal

Business13 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Vladimir Putin at a Eurasian Economic Union summit in Bishkek in December 2022

Ukraine war — what to expect in 2023

Ukraine war — what to expect in 2023

Conflicts13 hours ago15:36 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and Israel's President Isaac Herzog standing next to each other holding a document, with the Israeli flag in the background

How divisive is Israel's shift to the right?

How divisive is Israel's shift to the right?

PoliticsDecember 28, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

A man shreds a paper with his memories while putting them into a garbage bin during the National Good Riddance day ceremonial shredding of bad memories of 2022 at Times Square in New York City.

Good Riddance Day: New Yorkers trash the worst of 2022

Good Riddance Day: New Yorkers trash the worst of 2022

Offbeat14 hours ago01:32 min
More from North America

Latin America

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva celebrates his election victory in October 2022

Brazil's Lula da Silva: the communist who wasn't

Brazil's Lula da Silva: the communist who wasn't

Politics5 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage