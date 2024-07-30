  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Paris OlympicsUS election 2024Israel-Hamas
PoliticsVenezuela

Venezuela election: Opposition says it has proof it won

July 30, 2024

Thousands of protesters took to the streets after authorities declared Nicolas Maduro as the winner of Sunday's election — an outcome that opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez says he has "proof" of being false.

https://p.dw.com/p/4isoU
People gather to protest against reelection of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro for the 3rd term one day after the Venezuelan presidential elections in Caracas, Venezuela
Opposition supporters questioned electoral victory claimed by Venezuelan President Nicolas MaduroImage: Pedro Rances Mattey/Anadolu/picture alliance

Venezuelan presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez said Monday the opposition had evidence to prove that he won Sunday's election.  

Electoral authorities had named President Nicolas Maduro as the winner, triggering protests in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas. 

Maduro claims victory in disputed Venezuela elections

Police fired tear gas to disperse thousands of protesters, while Maduro said his government "knows how to confront this situation and defeat those who are violent."

Maduro's campaign manager accused the opposition of stoking violence and called on the president's supporters to march on Tuesday.

What did the opposition say? 

"I speak to you with the calmness of the truth," Gonzalez said. "We have in our hands the tally sheets that demonstrate our victory."

Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, who was barred from running in the election, said the opposition's tallies showed a total of 2.75 million votes for Maduro and 6.27 million for Gonzalez.

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado and candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia hold a press conference after the National Electoral Council declared Maduro the winner of the presidential election
Image: Jeampier Mattey/dpa/picture alliance

The figures represent a stark difference compared with those announced by the electoral authority: 5.15 million votes for Maduro and 4.45 million for Gonzalez.

The electoral authority is facing increasing pressure to release the tallies, with independent pollsters calling the official result implausible.

Ahead of the election, pollsters had predicted a landslide victory for the opposition. 

Venezuela opposition rejects Maduro victory claim

What has been the international reaction? 

The US and Brazil were among the American governments that called for transparency, while others rejected the results.

Peru's Foreign Ministry ordered Venezuelan diplomats to leave the country within 72 hours, citing the "serious and arbitrary decisions made today by the Venezuelan regime."

Uruguay's Foreign Minister Omar Paganini said in remarks to broadcaster CNN that his government would "never" recognize Maduro as the winner, adding that the opposition had clearly won.

Meanwhile, 12 member nations of the Organization of American States (OAS) bloc requested a meeting over the situation.

fb/jsi (AFP, AP, Reuters) 

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A Venezuelan flag flying over the piping of an oil facility

Can Venezuela finally reap its oil riches after election?

Can Venezuela finally reap its oil riches after election?

Opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia leads incumbent Nicolas Maduro in the polls. Hovering on the brink of economic collapse after years of mismanagement, the oil-rich country may soon have a brighter future.
BusinessJuly 26, 2024