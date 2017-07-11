Uzbekistan abandons plans to curb Karakalpak autonomy after protests

Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Saturday dropped plans to curtail the autonomy of the country's Karakalpakstan province.

The U-turn comes after rare protests and clashes with authorities in the northwestern region on Friday.

Thousands of people took to the streets in protest and some demonstrators even tried to storm local government buildings in the region's capital, Nukus.

Police said on Friday that "order had been restored" in the area taken over by the protest.

Friday's demonstration brought thousands onto the streets of the regional capital after draft amendments to the Uzbek constitution were published, which are expected to go to referendum in the coming months.

The demonstrations in Karakalpakstan presented the biggest challenge yet to Mirziyoyev's rule.

What caused the protests?

Under the current constitution, Karakalpakstan is described as a sovereign republic within Uzbekistan that has the right to secede by holding a referendum.

But the proposed new version of the constitution would have no longer mentioned the region's sovereignty or right for secession.

President Mirziyoyev's office however said after his hasty visit to the region that the changes regarding its status should be dropped from the proposed reform.

Karakalpakstan takes its name from the Karakalpak people. They now constitute a minority in the region of roughly 2 million people.

The demonstrations presented the biggest challenge yet to Mirziyoyev's rule.

Mirziyoyev traveled to Nukus on Saturday and held talks with local lawmakers.

The government announced a month-long state of emergency in the region.

The measure was being taken to "ensure the safety of citizens, protect their rights and freedoms [and] restore law and order" in the territory, the president's press secretary Sherzod Asadov wrote on Telegram.

Authorities have also restricted Internet access in the territory during the last week.

What other changes are expected in the new constitution?

Uzbekistan, home to roughly 35 million people, is Central Asia's most populous country. The majority of them are Muslim.

Beyond changes to the region's status, Uzbekistan's new constitution is also expected to reintroduce seven-year terms for the presidency, from five at the moment.

This amendment is likely to benefit Mirziyoyev, who has styled himself as a reformer who wants to reverse some of his hardline predecessor Islam Karimov's policies.

Karimov, whom Mirziyoyev served as a prime minister, died in 2016.

