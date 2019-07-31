 US women′s team′s equal pay talks with federation end in deadlock | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 15.08.2019

US women's team's equal pay talks with federation end in deadlock

More than a month after the crowd chanted "equal pay" following their World Cup win, the US women's soccer team remain in conflict with their own federation. Talks have broken down and harsh words have been exchanged.

FIFA Frauen-WM 2019 Finale | USA vs. Niederlande | Weltmeister USA (Getty Images/A. Grimm)

Players from the side who won their country's fourth World Cup in France last month say mediation talks with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) over pay parity have broken down.

Molly Levinson, who represents the players in matters concerning the dispute, said in a statement released on Wednesday that the players look forward to a jury trial.

Watch video 01:36

US Soccer says women's team paid more than men

"We entered this week's mediation with representatives of USSF full of hope," Levinson said. "Today we must conclude these meetings sorely disappointed in the federation's determination to perpetuate fundamentally discriminatory workplace conditions and behavior."

Almost 30 players took USSF to court in March alleging they were consistently paid less than their male counterparts even though their performance has been superior to the men's team. The players' lawsuit claimed long term institutionalized gender discrimination within the federation, with travel conditions, medical personnel, promotion of games and training considered inferior for female players compared to those of their male counterparts.

USSF President Carlos Cordeiro claimed in late July that the women's team were paid more overall than the men's team between 2010 and 2018 but this is disputed by the female players. The two sides had hoped to resolve the issue in mediation but that now appears impossible. 

Megan Rapinoe was one of the stars of World Cup 2019 (picture-alliance/empics/PA Wire)

Megan Rapinoe was one of the stars of World Cup 2019

"We have said numerous times that our goal is to find a resolution," federation spokesman Neil Buethe said in a statement to Yahoo Sports.

"During mediation we had hoped we would be able to address the issues in a respectful manner and reach an agreement.

"Unfortunately, instead of allowing mediation to proceed in a considerate manner, plaintiffs' counsel took an aggressive and ultimately unproductive approach that follows months of presenting misleading information to the public in an effort to perpetuate confusion."

Levinson responded by saying she and those she represents are unbowed by the latest developments. 

"We want all of our fans, sponsors, peers around the world, and women everywhere to know we are undaunted and will eagerly look forward to a jury trial" she said.

  • US women's soccer team players gesture while parading down New York's financial district

    US women's soccer team celebrates World Cup victory in New York

    'Women's rights icons now'

    To chants of "equal pay," the US women's soccer team paraded the World Cup trophy through New York's financial district. In a fever pitch of global interest, the team beat The Netherlands 2-0 in the final. "The level of interest and excitement is much higher from four years," said Jessica Lappin, president of the parade's organizers. "That's partly because they're women's rights icons now."

  • Supporters hold placards in New York, including one that says: Rapinoe for President

    US women's soccer team celebrates World Cup victory in New York

    Taking the lead

    In a fiery speech at the parade, celebrated co-captain Megan Rapinoe described her squad as a mixture of all sorts of characters. But Rapinoe, an outspoken gay activist who has called for greater equality for women, urged supporters to engage their communities at a deeper level. "We have to be better, love more and hate less," Rapinoe said. "This is everyone's responsibility."

  • USA soccer team celebrate World Cup victory

    US women's soccer team celebrates World Cup victory in New York

    Up four the fight

    Player of the tournament Megan Rapinoe holds aloft the trophy as teammates celebrate the fourth World Cup triumph by the US women's team. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio presented the ceremonial keys to the city to the players, and stars Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and Carli Lloyd thanked the country for supporting the team.

  • A girl looks in awe as she watches the US women's soccer team in New York

    US women's soccer team celebrates World Cup victory in New York

    Fighting for equality

    Despite their successful performance over the past decades, women do not earn the same on international duty as the US men's team. In March, the women's team sued the US Federation for equal pay. "They play the same game that men soccer players play. They play it better, with better results," said New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. "If there's any economic rationale, the men should get paid less."

  • Supporters wave US flags and hold letters that spell out U-S-A

    US women's soccer team celebrates World Cup victory in New York

    'No' to the White House

    Even before US President Donald Trump extended an invite to the team, Rapinoe had said she would decline. In an interview on Tuesday, she said she didn't believe anyone else would accept. "I would say that your message is excluding people," she said when asked if she had a message for Trump. "Maybe America is great for a few people right now, but it's not great for enough Americans in this world."

  • USA women's football team players celebrate in New York

    US women's soccer team celebrates World Cup victory in New York

    Down the hatch

    Megan Rapinoe pours champagne as the United States Women's Soccer team ride up the Canyon Of Heroes at a Ticker Tape Parade in New York City. Team USA started celebrating the back-to-back World Cup victories on Sunday. In 2015, they beat Japan in the final, whom they had lost to four years earlier.

    Author: Lewis Sanders IV, John Silk


mp/pfd (Reuters, AP)

Audios and videos on the topic

