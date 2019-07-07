 Women′s World Cup to be expanded to 32 teams by 2023 | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 31.07.2019

Sports

Women's World Cup to be expanded to 32 teams by 2023

FIFA say the next Women's World Cup will feature an additional six teams. After the success of this year's tournament, FIFA President Gianni Infantino sees now as the time to 'foster the growth of women's football'.

FIFA Frauenfußball WM 2019 Finale USA - Niederlande (Reuters/L. Nicholson)

FIFA's Council unanimously approved the decision to stage a 32-team World Cup in 2023 on Wednesday but made no mention of changing prize money.

The organization's leader, Gianni Infantino, called France 2019 "the best ever" but wants to change the format before the next edition of the tournament.

"The astounding success of this year's World Cup made it very clear that this is the time to keep the momentum going and take concrete steps to foster the growth of women's football," he said. 

US Soccer says women's team paid more than men

"I am glad to see this proposal, the first of several, becoming a reality," added Infantino, who has succeeded in expanding the men's tournament from 32 teams to 48 in time for the 2026 finals in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

The 2019 final was won by the United States, whose female players were recently backed by their male counterparts in their equal pay dispute with their own federation.

That was only the second tournament to be played by 24 teams after it expanded from 16 in time for the Canadian World Cup eight years ago.

FIFA has yet to select a host for the 2023 event. The nine candidates are Australia, Brazil, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Japan, South Africa, New Zealand and South Korea, potentially with North Korea.

While FIFA made no mention or confirmation of additional prize money for future competitions on Wednesday, Infantino has previously promised to double the prize fund for the next Women's World Cup.

  • US women's soccer team players gesture while parading down New York's financial district

    US women's soccer team celebrates World Cup victory in New York

    'Women's rights icons now'

    To chants of "equal pay," the US women's soccer team paraded the World Cup trophy through New York's financial district. In a fever pitch of global interest, the team beat The Netherlands 2-0 in the final. "The level of interest and excitement is much higher from four years," said Jessica Lappin, president of the parade's organizers. "That's partly because they're women's rights icons now."

  • Supporters hold placards in New York, including one that says: Rapinoe for President

    US women's soccer team celebrates World Cup victory in New York

    Taking the lead

    In a fiery speech at the parade, celebrated co-captain Megan Rapinoe described her squad as a mixture of all sorts of characters. But Rapinoe, an outspoken gay activist who has called for greater equality for women, urged supporters to engage their communities at a deeper level. "We have to be better, love more and hate less," Rapinoe said. "This is everyone's responsibility."

  • USA soccer team celebrate World Cup victory

    US women's soccer team celebrates World Cup victory in New York

    Up four the fight

    Player of the tournament Megan Rapinoe holds aloft the trophy as teammates celebrate the fourth World Cup triumph by the US women's team. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio presented the ceremonial keys to the city to the players, and stars Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and Carli Lloyd thanked the country for supporting the team.

  • A girl looks in awe as she watches the US women's soccer team in New York

    US women's soccer team celebrates World Cup victory in New York

    Fighting for equality

    Despite their successful performance over the past decades, women do not earn the same on international duty as the US men's team. In March, the women's team sued the US Federation for equal pay. "They play the same game that men soccer players play. They play it better, with better results," said New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. "If there's any economic rationale, the men should get paid less."

  • Supporters wave US flags and hold letters that spell out U-S-A

    US women's soccer team celebrates World Cup victory in New York

    'No' to the White House

    Even before US President Donald Trump extended an invite to the team, Rapinoe had said she would decline. In an interview on Tuesday, she said she didn't believe anyone else would accept. "I would say that your message is excluding people," she said when asked if she had a message for Trump. "Maybe America is great for a few people right now, but it's not great for enough Americans in this world."

  • USA women's football team players celebrate in New York

    US women's soccer team celebrates World Cup victory in New York

    Down the hatch

    Megan Rapinoe pours champagne as the United States Women's Soccer team ride up the Canyon Of Heroes at a Ticker Tape Parade in New York City. Team USA started celebrating the back-to-back World Cup victories on Sunday. In 2015, they beat Japan in the final, whom they had lost to four years earlier.

    Author: Lewis Sanders IV, John Silk


mp (AP, AFP)

FIFA Frauen-WM 2019 Finale | USA vs. Niederlande | Weltmeister USA

Opinion: Led by Megan Rapinoe, this World Cup should be a seminal moment 07.07.2019

From her comments about Donald Trump to her criticism of FIFA, Megan Rapinoe has been the voice of this Women's World Cup. Now it's time for FIFA to show it is serious about the women's game, writes Michael Da Silva.

FIFA Frauenfußball WM 2019 Frankreich - USA

Women's World Cup: Megan Rapinoe delivers heroic performance 28.06.2019

In a game billed as the biggest in the history of women's football, the US overcame France in a thrilling contest. Fittingly, in a week when she has grabbed the headlines, Megan Rapinoe proved the match winner.

