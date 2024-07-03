  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in UkraineChinaIsrael-Hamas war
PoliticsUnited States of America

US voters concerned over Biden's age ahead of elections

Janelle Dumalaon
March 7, 2024

US President Joe Biden seems set for an election rematch with Donald Trump. But in a shift from four years ago, polls indicate a majority of voters think he's too old to do the job. The number includes more than 60 percent of Biden's own supporters.

https://p.dw.com/p/4dGuA
Skip next section Similar stories from United States of America

Similar stories from United States of America

A view of stands selling Trump merchandise

Republicans at 'Principles First' summit look beyond Trump

Not all Republicans support Donald Trump. DW's Ines Pohl spoke with some of them at the Principles First summit.
PoliticsFebruary 25, 202402:11 min
President Joe Biden listens as he sits in an armchair in front of the flags of Israel and the US

What are the issues dogging Joe Biden's reelection campaign?

As the US presidential election approaches, incumbent Joe Biden is facing low approval ratings. Why is that?
PoliticsFebruary 4, 202402:31 min
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport. In the background, one of his supporters holds up a sign that says "Witch Hunt."

Donald Trump indicted by Manhattan grand jury

A grand jury has voted to indict the former US president after a probe tied to hush money paid to a porn star.
Law and JusticeMarch 31, 202301:46 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Politics from North America

More on Politics from North America

A Haitian immigrant glances back towards the United States while crossing the Rio Grande back into Mexico from Del Rio, Texas

US steps up security at Texas border crossing

More than 12,000 migrants are camped under the Del Rio bridge between Mexico and Texas.
PoliticsSeptember 25, 202102:41 min
Skip next section More on Politics from around the world

More on Politics from around the world

Deutschland | Münchener Sicherheitskonferenz | Mohammad Shtayyeh

Conflict Zone Special: Future of Israeli-Palestinian affairs

Is there a prospect for peace? DW's Sarah Kelly leads an international panel on Gaza and the Middle East conflict.
PoliticsFebruary 21, 202442:35 min
B1-Bomber from the United States Air Force fly in the sky

NATO is holding largest military exercise in decades

NATO's Steadfast Defender 2024 is the largest military exercise in Europe since the Cold War.
PoliticsFebruary 12, 202402:12 min
Two German Bundeswehr soldiers take part in a military exercise in a snowy forest in Lithuania

Russian threat forces NATO to adapt its strategy

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has forced the security alliance to move from collective crisis management to defense.
PoliticsJanuary 3, 202403:14 min
Show more