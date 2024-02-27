  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
UkraineIsrael-Hamas warFarmer protests
CrimeUnited States of America

US: Two men convicted of murdering Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay

February 27, 2024

More than 20 years after the murder of US hip-hop musician Jam Master Jay, a jury in New York has found two men guilty.

https://p.dw.com/p/4cxcd
Musical artist Jason "Jam Master Jay" Mizell holds a toy figure of himself at a ceremony honoring his hip-hop group RUN-DMC's induction into the Hollywood RockWalk in 2002
Jam Master Jay was killed in 2002Image: Vince Bucci/Getty Images

In a case that has remained unsolved for two decades, a US federal court on Tuesday found two men guilty of the murder of famed Run-DMC member Jam Master Jay in 2002.

Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan Jr, the alleged shooter, were found guilty on all counts. They were convicted of murder in the course of drug trafficking and murder with a firearm.

This is a breaking news story and it will be updated...

dh/jsi (AP, AFP, dpa)