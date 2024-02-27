US: Two men convicted of murdering Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay

More than 20 years after the murder of US hip-hop musician Jam Master Jay, a jury in New York has found two men guilty.

In a case that has remained unsolved for two decades, a US federal court on Tuesday found two men guilty of the murder of famed Run-DMC member Jam Master Jay in 2002.

Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan Jr, the alleged shooter, were found guilty on all counts. They were convicted of murder in the course of drug trafficking and murder with a firearm.

This is a breaking news story and it will be updated...

