Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler turns 75

Silke Wünsch
21 minutes ago

The face of the rock group Aerosmith has been through many highs and lows. On his 75th birthday, the music legend is struggling with the consequences of addiction, and a controversial relationship.

With hits like "Walk This Way" and "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing," Aerosmith enjoyed worldwide success and filled stadiums.

Out front was larger-than-life Steven Tyler with his long mane, eccentric outfits and powerful voice. Rising several octaves to a high-pitched scream, his voice earned Tyler the nickname, "Demon of Screamin'."

Inspired by the Beatles and Rolling Stones

In the early 1970s, Tyler formed the band Aerosmith with his friend the guitarist Joe Perry. They were inspired by the "two guys" model, like Mick Jaggerfrom the Rolling Stones and Keith Richards; and BeatlesJohn Lennon and Paul McCartney.

Tyler is reported to have said that they weren't particularly ambitious at first. "We just wanted to be the greatest."

In 1973 the debut album "Aerosmith" was released with their first classic ((hit)) "Dream On." The album did not reach the top of the charts, but almost.

"Toys in The Attic" came two years later, the album catapulting the band into stadiums with the hit "Walk This Way."

Steven Tyler
Steven Tyler is known for his eccentric dress senseImage: Jan Nienheysen/dpa/picture-alliance

Drugs and rock'n'roll

Tyler was always a great performer. Androgynous and provocative, he swung his mic stand around like a baton and excited the audience with his tight overalls. He often stage-dived but at one point the band put a grille up between the stage and the fans.

Success was coupled with drug abuse. Tyler started smoking marijuana at age 16, with cocaine later added to his vice list. Tyler lived the life of a rock star to the fullest, spending millions on drugs in his lifetime, he once said in an interview.

But the drugs ultimately led to problems within the band, with Tyler and Perry nickname "Toxic Twins." In an interview with German magazine Der Spiegel in 2017, Tyler said "we tried everything."

But music was his biggest drug. "I wouldn't be here today," he said, "I survived because Aerosmith has long been my only addiction, or music is the best drug – the high goes away, the songs stay." 

Aerosmith
Aerosmith have been active since 1970Image: Rudi Keuntje/Geisler-Fotopress/picture alliance

The big crisis came in the early 1980s when band members fell out with each other, Joe Perry and guitarist Brad Whitford leaving before rejoining a newly sober group in 1985.

A year later, they collaborated with American hip hop group Run DMC on a remake of "Walk This Way" that was a megahit.

The band started filling up stadiums again and topping the charts. They won Grammys and went platinum, with every album a top 10 success.

In 2012, they released "Music from Another Dimension," which turned out to be their last album. Tyler later released a 2016 solo album, "We're All Somebody from Somewhere."

But Tyler's has a drug relapse, with concerts canceled in July 2022. By the end of the year, there were further cancellations due to Tyler's poor health. No further gigs are planned.

The Rolling Stones are back

Allegations of abuse against Tyler

Scandal has plagued Tyler's personal life. The chaos began with his relationship with underage Julia Holcomb when he was 27 and she was 16. 

He adopted Holcomb so she could accompany him on tours. Tyler coerced her to have an abortion when she was five months pregnant. He wrote openly about the relationship in his memoir, "Does the Noise in My Head Bother You?," which was published in 2012.

Half a century later, Holcomb filed a sexual abuse lawsuit against Tyler. A court in California has temporarily suspended a relevant statute of limitations for sexual abuse of minors. The case is ongoing.

Liv Tyler – a secret child

Tyler's tumultuous personal life includes his brief affair with singer and Playboy model Bebe Buel in the mid-1970s. They had a daughter, the actress Liv Tyler.

Steven Tyler with daughter Liv Tyler
Steven Tyler is the father of movie star Liv Tyler. She featured in two of Aerosmith's music videosImage: Band Photo/Photoshot/Picture-Alliance

For a long time, Tyler hid the fact that he was Liv's father. She believed that her father was the rock musician Todd Rundgren, who was involved with Bebe Buell. Rundgren accepted paternity because Tyler was unable to raise a child due to his drug addiction. The two made a deal that they would tell Liv who her real father was on her 18th birthday.

However, she found out the truth when she was 11. A father-daughter relationship then developed which drew a lot of media attention. Liv appeared in Aerosmiths' 1994 Aerosmith music video "Crazy." This was her breakthrough and in 1998 she played the lead in the blockbuster "Armageddon," with Aerosmith singing the official soundtrack song, "I Don't Want To Miss Thing."

He has married twice since and has two more daughters and a son.

Tyler Acting career

In addition to his career as a musician, Tyler also appeared on television and in movies, including "Wayne's World 2," "Be Cool" and "Two and a Half Men."

Aerosmith on the Simpsons
Aerosmith once featured in the popular US show The SimpsonsImage: 20th Century Fox Film Corp./Everett Collection/picture alliance

In 2006, Tyler undergone treatment for hepatitis C. Since then, he raised awareness about the dangers of liver illness.

He also supports "Sea Shepherd Conservation Society," an international organization dedicated to preserving biodiversity. In 2014, Tyler campaigned for better housing conditions for pigs and cattle.

In 2008, the music magazine Rolling Stone ranked Tyler 99th among the 100 best singers of all time.

The fact that he is older apparently does not bother him. When he turned 70, he said to Der Spiegel that it's not that bad as long as he's younger than Mick Jagger, who is several years older.

This article was translated from the German.

Go to homepage