 Mick Jagger at 75: more musical milestones | Music | DW | 26.07.2018

Music

Mick Jagger at 75: more musical milestones

The Rolling Stones frontman didn't have to wait long for success. But what might have become of Mick Jagger if he didn't get caught urinating by a gas station in 1965? At 75, the bad boy is rocking on.

  • four men dresses in diverse clothing smile into the camera (picture alliance/dpa/A. Gombert)

    Sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll: The Rolling Stones

    Four guys, one fate

    Forever a rock 'n' roller? The Rolling Stones are among the world's oldest rock bands. On average, they're now 73. You may be able to read their age in their faces, but their youthful energy doesn't seem to have diminished — they just completed a taxing European tour that included 13 concerts across nine countries.

  • The Rolling Stones in 1964 (Getty Images)

    Sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll: The Rolling Stones

    Starting out with rhythm and blues

    Mick Jagger and Keith Richards met each other at school. In 1962, they founded The Rolling Stones. Also performing at their first concert in London were Tony Chapman (drums), Dick Taylor (bass) and Ian Stewart (piano). Another line-up followed with Brian Jones (second guitar), Bill Wyman (bass) and Charlie Watts (drums), who performed on the first album, The Rolling Stones, in 1964.

  • four man band (Getty Images)

    Sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll: The Rolling Stones

    Bad boy band

    With their feel-good songs, The Beatles were already achieving world fame in 1964. That's why Andrew Loog Oldham, then manager of the Stones, wanted to create a counter-pole to the Fab Four. They were to become famous as the "bad boys" — though during their first TV performance in the show "Ready Steady Go," they came across as harmless good guys.

  • Mick Jagger Rolling Stones in Münster, Germany in 1965 (picture-alliance/dpa/Otto Noecker)

    Sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll: The Rolling Stones

    A different image

    One year later, on September 11, 1965, the Stones gave their first concert in West Germany — in the rather conservative city of Münster. The police had a hard time keeping their fans under control. Most residents in Münster, however, eyed the Stones with suspicion. They were actually lucky, though. Fans in Berlin demolished a stage during a later concert, which would take seven years to rebuild.

  • Marianne Faithfull with her son Nicholas in 1969 (Imago)

    Sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll: The Rolling Stones

    Sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll

    During the late 1960s, no other band came to embody the image of the hedonistic rock star more than the Stones. The combination of rock music, free love and drug consumption seemed a constant at the time. Stones guitarist Brian Jones became ill from his drug use, which is why he left the band in June 1969. A short time later, he drowned in his swimming pool under mysterious circumstances.

  • The Rolling Stones on June 16, 1976 in Zurich (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll: The Rolling Stones

    An ingenious idea

    In May 1965, the Stones went on their third tour across the US, playing cover versions of US hits once more. They still hadn't produced enough songs of their own. One night, Keith played a new melody on his guitar, and he loved it so much that he recorded it and had Mick listen to it. It was the hookline of their first worldwide hit: "Satisfaction."

  • Altamont Free Concert with the Rolling Stones (picture-alliance/AP)

    Sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll: The Rolling Stones

    Shock in Altamont

    The Altamont Free Concert, initiated by the Stones management, was intended as a peaceful counter event to Woodstock. Alongside the Stones on stage were, among others, Santana, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, and Jefferson Airplane. When the Stones appeared, there was a great deal upheaval among the audience and the concert needed to be interrupted. The Hells Angels were behind the commotion.

  • Altamont Free Concert with The Rolling Stones and Hells Angels (picture-alliance/AP)

    Sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll: The Rolling Stones

    The end of the hippie era

    When the Stones started playing "Under my Thumb," a man collapsed in front of the stage after a member of the Hells Angels stabbed him in the back. The band was shocked. Later, they finished the Altamont Free Concert. "If Woodstock was the dream," said British photographer Eamon McCabe later, "then Altamont was the nightmare." This day, December 6,1969, saw the end of the hippie era.

  • The Rolling Stones in Moscow in 2003 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll: The Rolling Stones

    Live and raw

    Altamont made a dent, but only for a short time. The Rolling Stones continued with their straight rock 'n' roll - a style that made them world famous. And the Stones wouldn't have been the Stones if they had decided to stop giving concerts or going on tours. For 50 years, they've successfully been playing stages around the world. In 2003, pictured here, they performed in Moscow.

  • Rolling Stones concert in Saitama (AP)

    Sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll: The Rolling Stones

    'I'm a rolling stone'

    In 2006, Japanese fans enjoyed a Stones concert in the city of Saitama, north of Tokyo (pictured). Some time later, the Stones performed in the Serbian capital of Belgrade. True fans were the world know where the band's name came from: Apparently, Brian Jones was inspired by the blues hit "Mannish Boy" by Muddy Waters, which contained the line, "I'm a rolling stone."

  • The Rolling Stones performance in Lisbon in 2014 (AFP/Getty Images)

    Sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll: The Rolling Stones

    Rocking to retirement

    Even at an older age - Mick and Keith are both in their mid-70s now - The Rolling Stones continue to tour around the world, entertaining fans young and old alike. In May 2014, for example, they performed during the Rio Lisboa Music Festival in Lisbon. And, as usual, they gave their very best, much to the joy of their Portuguese fans.

  • The Rolling Stones in Cuba (Reuters/I. Alvarado)

    Sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll: The Rolling Stones

    Cuba - we'll be there

    In February 2016, the Rolling Stones started their América-Latina-Olé-Tour in Santiago de Chile, giving their final concert at the end of March in Cuba. It was a free event at a sports park in Havana, where the boys did their best to demonstrate how fit they still were. In this picture, the band had just landed at the airport of Havana. The concert DVD "Havana Moon" was released in November 2016.

  • In Hamburg, a Rolling Stones Concert tour truck prepares to unload (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Scholz)

    Sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll: The Rolling Stones

    'No Filter' Tour comes to Germany

    Fortunately for German fans, the band also made a recent stop there. On September 9, 2017 the "No Filter" tour arrived at the port city of Hamburg before heading to two more German venues, Munich's Olympic Stadium on September 12 and the Dusseldorf Arena on October 9. No one knows when - or if - the Stones will play in Germany again, which is why those tickets were highly coveted.

  • The Rolling Stones performing in Hamburg (Reuters/M. Mac Matzen)

    Sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll: The Rolling Stones

    Rockin' grandpa

    With Mick Jagger having turned 75 and Keith Richards also about to make the same landmark later in 2018, there seems to be no stopping for the Rolling Stones. Jagger, by now a great-grandfather, continues to live like a 27-year-old, touring, recording and having a great time while being the rock legend he is. May the Stones rock and roll forever more!

    Author: Silke Wünsch (ad, ss)


Alongside band mates Brian Jones and Bill Wyman, Mick Jagger was famously charged in 1965 with "insulting behavior" for relieving himself in public. It was an episode that cemented the Rolling Stones' bad boy image, delivering fans the proof that the Stones were absolute rebels. Shortly thereafter, the band's song "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" became a worldwide smash and the anthem of an entire generation.

Calculating the worth of a particular provocation has long been the specialty of the band's front man, Mick Jagger, a former business student at the London School of Economics. Mick Jagger combines two talents that don't always harmonize. On the one hand, he's the cool and cunning businessman; but he's also the charismatic lead singer of a band whose image has always been bound up with scandal.

July 30, 1968, Mick Jagger, lead singer of the Rolling Stones. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

Mick Jagger in 1968

One of Jagger's clever calculations was to play up the band's rebellious side since the Beatles had already dominated the charts with their boy-next-door image. Today, even Jagger himself can probably no longer separate intended theatrics from what became reality. He likes to downplay the band's scandalous era, saying they were just a teen band who didn't set out to contrive a bad boy image.

But for Jagger's friend and Stones co-founder and guitarist Brian Jones, that era was characterized by escalating drug and alcohol addiction that lead to his death in 1969 at only the age 27.

Watch video 02:18
Now live
02:18 mins.

Rock legends The Rolling Stones are on the road again

Born in a train station

Together with Jones and their mutual friend Keith Richards, Mick Jagger had started the Rolling Stones after first getting his feet wet as a singer in Alexis Korner's blues band.

Legend has it that Mick Jagger and Keith Richards met at a train station in Dartford in the county of Kent, where the Stones' future lead singer had been born on July 26, 1943.

On that fateful day in 1961, Jagger found himself on the way from his hometown to the London School of Economics, where he was enrolled as a student. Richards, whom Mick Jagger knew from school in Dartford, also wanted to head to London the same day. The two decided to meet up again and make music. About a year later, the Rolling Stones were born.

Mick Jagger and Keith Richards have continued to collaborate in the writing of the band's biggest hits up to the present. As songwriting teams go, they're comparable perhaps only to John Lennon and Paul McCartney. With his exalted stage presence, Jagger lends the Stones an unmistakable trademark, while Richard serves up the band's one-of-a-kind guitar riffs.

Screaming fans during the Rolling Stones' first German concert in Münster (Photo: Otto Noecker (c) dpa - Report)

Ecstatic fans at the band's first concert on German soil

The Stones in Germany

It was in 1965 that Mick Jagger and the Rolling Stones first took the stage in Germany, giving a concert in Münster on September 11. The audience was euphoric — just as fans had been during tours in England and the United States before.

Four days later, it was clear to Germany, too, just how much rebellious potential the band was capable of unleashing. The Stones' concert at Berlin's Waldbühne ended with the total destruction of the venue. Police officers and fans skirmished for hours, and the amphitheater itself wasn't rebuilt and put back into operation for seven years.

Read moreThe Rolling Stones return to Europe for the 'No Filter' tour

Mick Jagger in private

The group's lead singer has a private life that is no less storied than that of his band. In 1970, he told the German magazine Musik Express that he had no intentions of settling down for a bourgeois life with a wife and children. One year later, he was married to Bianca Perez Morena. His first daughter, Karis, was born around the same time, in 1970 — however, to singer Marsha Hunt. Jagger's first marriage held until 1979 and the divorce cost him an estimated 2.5 million dollars.

His second marriage to former model Jerry Hall lasted from 1990 to 1999. Other liaisons followed, such as a relationship with the American fashion designer L'Wren Scott. Currently, Jagger is going out with dancer Melanie Hamrick, who is 43 years his junior.

Mick Jagger has fathered at least eight children, fathering his youngest son with Hamrick in 2016. He is a grandfather twice over as well as a great-grandfather, but there seems to be little time for his big family. If he's not on tour with the Rolling Stones there's usually a solo project in the works, or the iconic singer can be found performing with famous colleagues.

Tina Turner reacts as Mick Jagger grabs her tight during their duo at the Live Aid concert in 1995 (AP-Photo/Amy Sancetta)

Two superstars share the stage in 1995: Tina Turner and Mick Jagger

Beyond the band

In 1985, Mick Jagger followed in the footsteps of other band members by releasing his first solo album, She's the Boss, which struck the right chord with fans. Further albums followed, including a "Best of" in 2007.

The list of artists with whom he has collaborated since 1972 as a musician and singer is as long as it is dazzling. Names like Carly Simon, Tina Turner, Jerry Lee Lewis or David Bowie are included. It was with Bowie that Mick Jagger recorded the worldwide hit "Dancing in the Street" in 1985 as a benefit project for Live Aid.

Mick Jagger has also appeared in films ever since his 1970 debut in Kelly, the Bandit. In 2001, he worked with George Hickenlooper on The Man from Elysian Fields, and even played a drag performer in Berlin during the 1930s in the 1997 drama Bent.

German film director Werner Herzog once said of Jagger, "People have never given him enough credit as someone who could have been very big as an actor."

But maybe it's never too late.

The Rolling Stones perform live in Hyde Park in London in July 2013 (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images)

July 2013 at Hyde Park: The Stones are still at it

No end in sight

In 2003, Jagger repeated a special reward for his restless artistic spirit. Prince Charles knighted him, citing his "services to popular music." So it's now Sir Mick Jagger, if you please.

As for The Rolling Stones, their story is still not at its end. The band is on tour again in 2018, having recently completed the second leg of their "No Filter" world tour, which included two stops in Germany.

The concerts, however, were less of a show of their rebellious nature and more of a premium attraction — at premium ticket prices ranging from 112 to 500 euros ($140 to $585) a pop. Sir Mick the well-heeled businessman is once again taking center stage.

While many of his peers have long retired, Mick Jagger, who turned 75 on July 26, is still strutting the big stage like he's 25. And according to Keith Richards, Jagger and the band have no intention of slowing down any time soon.

