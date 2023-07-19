  1. Skip to content
US: Police say house search related to Tupac killing

51 minutes ago

Nevada police confirmed the search warrant was connected to the rap legend's mysterious shooting. Tupac Shakur was gunned down at a traffic stop in 1996 and the case remains unsolved.

https://p.dw.com/p/4U6NU
Tupac Shakur
The legendary rapper was gunned down at a traffic stop in 1996, at the tender age of 25Image: Kathy Hutchins/ZUMAPRESS/picture alliance

Police in Nevada confirmed on Tuesday that a search of a house in the western US state was served in relation to the long-unsolved killing of rapper Tupac (also 2Pac) Shakur nearly thirty years ago.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the search took place on Monday in the city of Henderson, near Las Vegas, where Shakur was shot at a traffic stop on the night of September 7, 1996. He died in hospital days later, aged 25.

No arrests were made regarding the shooting. Police said that witnesses at the time refused to cooperate.

Police on Tuesday did not clarify the details surrounding the search warrant.

"It's a case that's gone unsolved and hopefully one day we can change that," Lt. Jason Johansson told Las Vegas media outlet Review-Journal.

Who was Tupac Shakur?

Despite his young age and short career, Shakur eternally carved a place for himself in the rap scene, which has continued long after his death. He earned six Grammy Award nominations and five No.1 albums, including three posthumous releases.

His music often addressed issues facing Black Americans, including police brutality and mass incarceration. His mother Afeni was a Black Panther activist as part of a movement aimed at securing justice for Black people.

Besides his music, Shakur's rivalry with east-coast rapper The Notorious B.I.G. was also a catalyst in his fame and even blamed by some for his death.

Though New York-born, Shakur signed for the west coast's Death Row record and became the face of their rivalry against east coast's Bad Boy Entertainment, who had signed The Notorious B.I.G. The also legendary rapper was killed only six months after Shakur, also in a shooting incident.

rmt/jsi (AFP, AP)

