US: Texas man accused of killing neighbors arrested

The suspect reportedly shot his neighbors after he was accused of firing rounds his yard. The arrest ends a mass search operation, which involved more than 250 law enforcement personnel.

A man believed to behind the killings of five of his neighbors in Texas has been arrested, authorities said on Tuesday.

The suspect allegedly shot five people, including a 9-year-old boy, with an AR-style rifle after his neighbors had complained about the noise he was causing by firing a gun in his yard at night.

Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson said the suspect was arrested without incident on Tuesday, four days after the incident.

Officers found the man near the town of Conroe, some 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of the home in Celevland where the shooting took place.

The search operation involved more than 250 law enforcement officers, and authorities also offered an $50,000 (€45,000) reward for information leading to the suspect's whereabouts.

Shooting shocks nation

The attack on Friday was the latest shooting in the US to intensify the debate over gun control.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott also caused controversy after he said the suspect "killed five illegal immigrants" — an unsubstantiated claim about their immigration status that was walked by Abbott's office on Monday.

Family, friends and other community members have set up a makeshift memorial outside the victims' home.

