US Supreme Court unlikely to limit access to abortion pill

Janelle Dumalaon
March 26, 2024

In the US, Supreme Court justices are considering the first abortion-related case since the right to the procedure was overturned two years ago. Pro-life activists would like to ban mifepristone, one of the most common abortion medications.

