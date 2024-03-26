US Supreme Court unlikely to limit access to abortion pill

Human RightsUnited States of AmericaUS Supreme Court unlikely to limit access to abortion pill To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoHuman RightsUnited States of AmericaJanelle Dumalaon03/26/2024March 26, 2024In the US, Supreme Court justices are considering the first abortion-related case since the right to the procedure was overturned two years ago. Pro-life activists would like to ban mifepristone, one of the most common abortion medications.https://p.dw.com/p/4e9bYAdvertisement