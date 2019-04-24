US stops Taliban territory tracking in Afghanistan

The US military announced it has stopped collecting data on which territory in Afghanistan is controlled or influenced by Taliban militants in comparison to the Afghan government.

The move to scratch the metrics, one of the last remaining public metrics on the war, comes as US and Taliban officials are meeting in Qatar for a fresh round of peace talks to try and end the long-running conflict.

'Limited decision-making value'

The US' Office of the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), which overseas Afghan reconstruction efforts, announced the decision as it presented its quarterly report to Congress on Tuesday.

"The US-commanded NATO Resolute Support (RS) mission in Afghanistan formally notified SIGAR that it is no longer assessing district-level insurgent or government control or influence," the report read, adding that RS described the assessments as being "of limited decision-making value."

"RS added that there is currently no other product or forum through which district-level control data is communicated to the command," it continued.

Prior to the report's release, the head of SIGAR, John Sopko, had questioned the decision to keep the data on district control private and criticized the trend towards less openness by military authorities over their activities in Afghanistan.

"When you start hiding things like this, over-classifying ... You tend to create cynicism in your populace and everybody else that you're losing, or it's bad news," Sopko said.

The last district-level data from January showed that the Afghan government controlled of influenced around 54% of the country covering 65.2% of the population, a slight drop downward from the previous population coverage of 65.2 percent.

