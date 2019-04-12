 Taliban launch attacks as they start Afghan spring offensive | News | DW | 13.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Taliban launch attacks as they start Afghan spring offensive

The Taliban attacked government-controlled locations across the country to mark the beginning of their Operation Fath spring offensive. The militant group said it was committed to a "peaceful resolution."

Watch video 01:31

Taliban attacks: No end in sight

Taliban forces launched a series of attacks across Afghanistan on Saturday, marking a bloody start to their annual spring offensive.

The attacks have dashed hopes of a quick peace agreement at peace talks with the United States later this month.

What you need to know:

  • Security officials said there were attacks in 15 provinces.
  • In the capital, Kabul, Taliban fighters targeted a police station. They also carried out a grenade attack on a military vehicle that killed at least one person and injured six others.
  • Outside the northern town of Kunduz, a strike killed at least eight people and injured 62.
  • In the western Ghor province, at least seven members of the Afghan security forces died in an ambush.
  • In the eastern district of Shirzad, the Taliban claimed a truck bomb killed or wounded "more than 200 soldiers, police and militias." Officials said two Afghan soldiers and 27 Taliban fighters had died.
  • There were multiple attacks in the opium-rich province of Helmand and in the northern provinces of Baghlan, Takhar, Badakhshan, Faryab and Sar-e Pul.

Taliban 'committed' to peace

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's palace condemned the spring offensive, dubbed Operation Fath by Taliban militants, "in the strongest words."

"The continuation of war is in no one's interest," the palace said.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement: "We are committed to the ongoing process of negotiation and peaceful resolution, but we cannot be unmoved in the face of military operations and the terrorist wave of occupiers and mercenaries," blaming Afghan and international forces.

US special peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad described the attacks as "reckless."

Read more: Afghanistan: Can peace prevail?

Watch video 05:33

Afghanistan: The psychological legacy of war

Sign of the times: Most of the attacks were relatively minor. Yet their geographic spread and level of coordination underline the difficulty facing the government as it tries to maintain its grip on the country. Insurgents control roughly half of Afghanistan's territory.

Kunduz's importance: Taliban militants briefly captured Kunduz in 2015, marking their first conquest of a major city since they were ousted in 2001. The northern town lies at a strategic crossroads in a major agricultural region with easy access to Kabul.

What is Operation Fath? The annual spring offensive marks the traditional start of the fighting season, though the Taliban have been carrying out near-daily attacks for most of the year.

Read more: Is Germany reassessing its role in Afghanistan?

State of the peace talks: Roughly 18 years after invading Afghanistan, the US has been trying to forge a peace deal with the Taliban. US officials have met several times with Taliban leaders, and more meetings are expected in Doha later this month. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani wants to send a delegation to "exchange views," but the government is effectively locked out of the talks because the Taliban refuse to talk to what they consider a puppet regime.

aw/amp (AP, AFP, Reuters)

  • Survivors of an attack in Kabul move away from the ensuing blaze (Reuters/M. Ismail)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Fragile security

    Repeated attacks in Afghanistan over the past several months have killed and wounded hundreds of innocent Afghans, and shown the world the fragile and worsening state of security in the conflict-stricken country. The incidents have plunged war-weary Afghan citizens into a state of despair and highlighted the limitations faced by the government in Kabul in ensuring public security.

  • Against a backdrop of black smoke, a helicopter flies over a military hospital in Kabul (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Hossaini)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    A long series of attacks

    The violent incidents have made Afghanistan once again a staple of international headlines. Outfits like the Taliban and the "Islamic State" (IS) have claimed responsibility for the attacks. The Afghan government is under heavy pressure to restore security and take back territory controlled by a number of insurgent groups, including the Taliban and IS.

  • Afghanistan Taliban Kämpfer in der Ghazni Provinz (Reuters)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Spring offensive

    Last week, the Taliban announced the start of their annual spring offensive, dismissing an offer of peace talks by President Ashraf Ghani. The militants, fighting to restore their version of strict Islamic law to Afghanistan, said their campaign was a response to a more aggressive US military strategy adopted last year, which aims to force the militants into peace talks.

  • USA Ashraf Ghani und Donald Trump auf der UN Vollversammlung in New York (Getty Images/AFP/B. Smialowski)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Trump's Afghanistan policy

    US President Donald Trump unveiled a new strategy for Afghanistan last year, vowing to deploy more troops, on top of the 11,000 already in the country, to train and advise Afghan security forces. Trump also pledged to support Afghan troops in their war against the Taliban and maintain American presence in the country for as long as there was a need for it.

  • Taliban Afghanistan Friedensprogramm (Getty Images/AFP/N. Shirzad)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Afghan peace process

    Despite President Ghani's offer in February for peace talks "without preconditions," the Taliban have shown no interest, dismissing the peace overtures as a "conspiracy." Observers say it is unlikely that the militant group will engage in any negotiations, as they currently have the upper hand on the battleground. The Taliban now control more Afghan districts than at any other time since 2001.

  • Afghanistan Kabul Protest gegen vermutete pakistanische Unterstützung der Taliban (DW/H. Hamraz)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Pakistani support

    Pakistan has been under pressure from Kabul and Washington to stop offering safe havens to militants blamed for attacks in Afghanistan, a charge Islamabad denies and insists that its influence over the insurgents has been exaggerated. Kabul and Islamabad regularly trade accusations of harboring the other country's militants and the harsh language has underscored the strains between them.

  • Gulbuddin Hekmatyar (Reuters/O.Sobhani)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Role of the warlords

    Apart from the Taliban, Afghan warlords exercise massive influence in the country. Last year, Hizb-i-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar returned to Kabul after a 20-year exile to play an active role in Afghan politics. In September 2016, the Afghan government signed a deal with Hekmatyar in the hope that other warlords and militant groups would seek better ties with Kabul.

  • Polen Nato-Gipfel in Warschau - Ghani & Abdullah (Reuters/K. Pempel)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    An inefficient government

    In the midst of an endless battle for power, President Ghani's approval ratings continue to plummet. Rampant corruption in the Afghan government and a long tug-of-war within the US-brokered national unity government has had a negative impact on the government's efforts to eradicate terrorism.

    Author: Shamil Shams


Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Taliban announce spring offensive as Afghanistan peace talks continue

Taliban insurgents in Afghanistan have announced the start of their spring fighting season despite ongoing peace pushes. The declaration is largely symbolic, as their deadly attacks have continued through the winter. (12.04.2019)  

Afghanistan: Can peace prevail?

Seventeen years of war, tens of thousands dead, millions in need of humanitarian assistance — the call has long sounded for peace in Afghanistan. But can talks with the Taliban succeed without the Afghan government? (15.02.2019)  

Afghans in Kunduz trapped by conflict

A government airstrike in northern Afghanistan has killed over 50 civilians. Afghans who live in areas contested by Taliban militants are finding nowhere to escape as attacks increase. DW spoke with local witnesses. (04.04.2018)  

US, Taliban make 'real strides' in Afghan peace talks

The US and Taliban have made progress on the issue of foreign troop withdrawal and counterterrorism. The US negotiator said once those issues are finalized, intra-Afghan talks and a ceasefire will be on the table. (13.03.2019)  

Is Germany reassessing its role in Afghanistan?

As US and Taliban negotiators make progress in their talks on the issue of foreign troop withdrawal and counterterrorism, Germany is mulling over a strategy to continue its engagement with the war-torn nation. (20.03.2019)  

The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

Sixteen years after the US invasion of Afghanistan, the war-torn country remains in the grip of Islamist violence. A string of deadly attacks in recent months suggests militants are stronger than ever. (30.04.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Taliban attacks: No end in sight  

Afghanistan: The psychological legacy of war  

Related content

Afghanistan Taliban-Kämpfer in Farah

Taliban announce spring offensive as Afghanistan peace talks continue 12.04.2019

Taliban insurgents in Afghanistan have announced the start of their spring fighting season despite ongoing peace pushes. The declaration is largely symbolic, as their deadly attacks have continued through the winter.

Afghanistan US Soldaten in der Provinz Nangarhar

ICC rejects Afghanistan war crimes probe 12.04.2019

The International Criminal Court said that despite "a reasonable basis" to consider war crimes committed in Afghanistan, there was little chance of a successful prosecution. Rights group Amnesty criticized the decision.

Taliban Extremisten Terroristen Afghanistan

Afghan schoolchildren killed in Taliban attack crossfire 30.03.2019

Several Afghan students have died in crossfire from a Taliban attack on a police checkpoint, an official says. The rebel group now controls almost half of the country's districts, according to a US oversight authority.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  