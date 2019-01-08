US shutdown: Trump, Pelosi feud over travel, State of the Union

With 800,000 federal workers and unknown numbers of citizens suffering under the ongoing US government shutdown, the acrimony between President Donald Trump and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was taken to a new level Thursday.

At odds over the president's insistence that Congress provide $5 billion in funds for his border wall before he agrees to reopen the government, Pelosi irked Trump on Tuesday by suggesting he delay his State of the Union (SOTU) address, scheduled to be delivered on January 29, due to lack of security funding.

The two agencies responsible for security at the event, the Secret Service and the Department of Homeland Security are directly affected by the shutdown.

Allies of the president criticized the speaker's move as "politically motivated."

US government shutdowns: A chronology Sundown shutdown As midnight approaches on September 30 of each year, it's go time for Congress: approve a budget or shut down government operations. Originally, Article I, Section 9 of the Constitution required lawmakers to approve the budget. Honing it further in 1870, the Antideficiency Act targeted agencies that spent money without asking. But meeting deadlines was a chronic problem. That is, until the 1980s.

US government shutdowns: A chronology No money, no pay, no work At the behest of President Jimmy Carter, the US attorney general revisited the Antideficiency Act in 1980 to answer the question: "Without a budget, are government employees required to work?" According to Benjamin Civiletti's legal opinion, no money meant no work. Carter's presidency saw only small shutdowns, but the new interpretation of the law turned shutdowns into a negotiating tactic.

US government shutdowns: A chronology Ronald Reagan and the first shutdown The first real shutdown — over 240,000 workers furloughed, more than $80 million (€65 million) down the drain — occurred in November 1981. Still in his early days, President Ronald Reagan refused to sign a budget without billions in tax cuts. The Republican-controlled Senate and the Democrat-controlled House found a solution by the next day. This happened seven more times by his last year in 1989.

US government shutdowns: A chronology Bill Clinton and the rise of the partisan shutdown Budget impasses were largely drama-free until 1995, when President Bill Clinton faced off against Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole and House Speaker Newt Gingrich (pictured left). The Republican-led Congress wanted a balanced budget within seven years, higher Medicare premiums and rollbacks on environment regulations. It took 27 days in total to strike a deal. The cost: at least $1 billion.

US government shutdowns: A chronology A game for Congress, a headache for the agencies Many departments such as the military, national security and any deemed essential to the protection of life continue working during shutdowns. But agencies such as the Internal Revenue Service, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must cease operations. This results in delays on tax decisions, food inspection and disease research among other problems.

US government shutdowns: A chronology Barack Obama and Congress on Cruz-control The next major shutdown came in 2013 under President Barack Obama. His Affordable Health Care Act — or Obamacare — faced stark opposition from conservative House Republicans. Led by Senator Ted Cruz, the group pushed for drastic curbs on the health care act in exchange for raising the debt ceiling. The 18-day shutdown resulted in the furlough of some 850,000 workers. The cost: $24 billion.

US government shutdowns: A chronology A shutdown lasting years? The latest shutdown, which started in late December, is already among the longest in history. Hundreds of federal workers are going without pay. Despite the disruption, President Donald Trump has refused to budge on his insistence that funding for the Mexico border wall be included in the budget. In fact, the president has said he is prepared for the impasse to go on for years.

US government shutdowns: A chronology Cost of playing politics The prohibitive cost of shutting down some government operations has not tamed the trend. Washington loses millions not just in revenue, but also in back pay, even though furloughed employees stay at home. So, time lost, work lost — and money lost. According to ratings agency Standard and Poor's, the current rate for a shutdown will cost the US roughly $6 billion per week.

US government shutdowns: A chronology Shutdowns contributing to distrust? But the biggest loser is not the economy, or the party that makes the most concessions. Arguably, it's the government itself. According to a Gallup poll in the aftermath of the 2013 shutdown, public dissatisfaction with the government in general rose to 33 percent. The previous all-time high regarding political dysfunction was 26 percent during the Watergate scandal. Author: Kathleen Schuster



Shutdown politics

Washington had been waiting for a response from the president, and on Thursday it came.

Trump responded in a letter to Pelosi, informing her that she would not be allowed to use a government airplane for a scheduled trip to Afghanistan. The letter, which was tweeted by spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders, described the trip as a "public relations event" to "Brussels, Egypt and Afghanistan."

The step was highly unusual as trips to war zones are never divulged in advance.

Pelosi Chief of Staff Drew Hammill responded by clarifying the president's mischaracterization of the trip, tweeting: "The CODEL [Congressional Delegation] to Afghanistan included a required stop in Brussels for pilot rest. In Brussels, the delegation was scheduled to meet with top NATO commanders, US military leaders and key allies."

Hammill noted that the trip to Afghanistan was to "express appreciation" to US troops and did not include any stops in Egypt. He also pointed out that the president had traveled to Iraq during the shutdown and that another delegation, including trade and economy officials, will be heading to Davos next week.

Later on Thursday, Trump canceled his delegation's trip to Davos, according to a statement issued by Sanders.

Senator Lindsey Graham, often an ally of Trump, said of the feud, "One sophomoric response does not deserve another."

Graham called Pelosi's move on the State of the Union "blatantly political" but said, "President Trump denying Speaker Pelosi military travel to visit our troops in Afghanistan, our allies in Egypt and NATO is also inappropriate."

