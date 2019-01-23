 US says ′former President Maduro′ can′t sever ties | News | DW | 24.01.2019

News

US says 'former President Maduro' can't sever ties

The White House has said it doesn't recognize Venezuelan President Maduro's authority to expel its diplomats. Opposition leader Juan Guaido has declared himself acting president.

Venezuela Nicolas Maduro in Caracas (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Cubillos)

The US said late on Wednesday that it did not recognize Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's right to expel its diplomats.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made the announcement hours after the White House said it would recognize opposition leader Juan Guaido (above) as acting president of Venezuela, prompting Maduro to order Washington to pull its diplomatic staff and severing all ties between the two countries.

Referring to the socialist leader as "former president Maduro," Pompeo said he did have the authority to end diplomatic relations.

Guaido, 35,announced he would take over as leader during a massive anti-government protest in Caracas on Wednesday. Under Maduro's rule, Venezuela has seen its economic woes skyrocket, with massive inflation, and a lack of basic necessities causing a major humanitarian crisis across the country. Maduro had also rolled back democratic freedoms, including creating a new legislature after the opposition made election gains.

EU calls for fresh elections

Washington was joined by several regional powers in expressing their approval of Guaido. Brazil's new President Jair Bolsonaro, as well as Colombia, Child, Peru, Paraguay, and Argentina all declared their support for his interim presidency.

"Brazil will support politically and economically the process of transition so that democracy and social peace return to Venezuela," Bolsonaro wrote on Twitter.

The EU has called for Venezuela to hold elections to restore democracy, while Mexico has voiced tepid support for Maduro.

"The EU strongly calls for the start of an immediate political process leading to free and credible elections, in conformity with the constitutional order," the bloc's top diplomat Federica Mogherini said.

Venezuela's military has said it would keep taking orders from Maduro for now.

The country's long-simmering resentment of Maduro reached a fever pitch on Tuesday night, when four people were killed when opposition protestors clashed with police.

Watch video 00:34
Now live
00:34 mins.

Lima group recognizes Guaidó as Venezuelan president

es/rc (AP, AFP)

