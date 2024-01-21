US: Republican Ron DeSantis suspends presidential campaign

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he had "no clear path to victory" in the Republican primaries and endorsed Donald Trump.

US Republican Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis said on Sunday that he would suspend his campaign for the presidential nomination in a video posted to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The announcement comes after the Iowa caucus primary and on the eve of the New Hampshire presidential primary that is set to take place on Tuesday, January 23, where DeSantis trailed both former president Donald Trump and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley.

The 45-year-old governor said on X that after his second-place finish last week in the Iowa caucuses, he could not "ask our supporters to volunteer their time and donate their resources if we don't have a clear path to victory."

DeSantis has endorsed Trump in the race for the White House.

This is a developing story. More details to come...

jcg/dv (AP, Reuters)