 US President Trump names Mark Meadows fourth chief of staff | News | DW | 07.03.2020

News

US President Trump names Mark Meadows fourth chief of staff

US Republican lawmaker Mark Meadows will be President Trump's new chief of staff. He is the fourth man to lead the president's White House.

Mark Meadows (picture-alliance/AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Republican lawmaker Mark Meadows will become White House chief of staff.

"I have long known and worked with Mark, and the relationship is a very good one," Trump wrote on Twitter.

Meadows, a member of the House of Representatives, will replace Mick Mulvaney, who had been acting chief of staff for over a year. Mulvaney will become US special envoy to Northern Ireland, Trump said.

The move makes Meadows, who announced he was not seeking reelection for his House seat from North Carolina, effectively Trump's fourth chief of staff since taking office in 2017. The position does not require confirmation by the Senate. John Kelly and Reince Priebus also served as Trump's chiefs of staff before Mulvaney.

"I want to thank Acting Chief Mick Mulvaney for having served the Administration so well," Trump added.

sms/ls (Reuters, AP)

Trump lashes out at ex-White House chief for defending impeachment witness

Trump has warned John Kelly to keep his mouth shut. Kelly had sprung to the defense of national security aide Alexander Vindman, who testified against Trump in the Democrats' impeachment inquiry, only to be fired. (13.02.2020)  

