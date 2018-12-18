 US praises Albania for expelling Iranian ambassador | News | DW | 20.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

US praises Albania for expelling Iranian ambassador

Tirana has expelled two Iranian diplomats for "violating their diplomatic status." The two countries have been at loggerheads after Albania took in thousands of members of an Iranian opposition group in 2016.

Tirana, the jewel of Albania

Albania expelled Iran's ambassador and another diplomat on Wednesday citing national security concerns.

Albania's Foreign Ministry said Tirana had consulted with its international allies on the matter, adding that the two diplomats were expelled for "violating their diplomatic status."

US national security adviser John Bolton said he supported the decision.

"Prime Minister Edi Rama of Albania just expelled the Iranian ambassador, signaling to Iran's leaders that their support for terrorism will not be tolerated," Bolton said in a Twitter post. "We stand with PM Rama and the Albanian people as they stand up to Iran's reckless behavior in Europe and across the globe."

Bolton was a key player in his president's decision to withdraw the United States from the 2015 international nuclear deal with Iran.

Read more: Raids across Germany target suspected Iranian spies

Albania has been at loggerheads with Iran since it took in about 3,000 members of the banned Iranian opposition group, the Mujahedin-e Khalq (People's Mujahedin of Iran), known as MEK.

The Paris-based MEK seeks to overthrow Iran's theocratic government and is widely disliked inside the country, where it is labeled a terrorist organization. The Iranian government blamed the group for stirring up unrest earlier this month.

Formerly listed as a terrorist organization by the European Union and the United States, the MEK has also been accused of carrying out covert operations on behalf of Israel and the United States. Iran has been linked to the assassination of multiple dissidents, mostly Kurds and MEK members, throughout Europe.  

Read more: Foiled bomb plot distracts from Iranian President Rouhani's message in Europe

aw/sms (AP, Reuters, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Foiled bomb plot distracts from Iranian President Rouhani's message in Europe

Hassan Rouhani has met with Austrian Chancellor Kurz and President Van der Bellen in a bid to save the Iran nuclear deal. But his trip has been overshadowed by an alleged bomb plot against critics of Iran's regime. (04.07.2018)  

Iran and North Korea: The return of John Bolton's 'axis of evil'?

President Trump's new security adviser has built a reputation as a foreign policy hardliner, who has advocated military action against North Korea and Iran. What does his appointment mean for the future of US policy? (23.03.2018)  

Raids across Germany target suspected Iranian spies

Germany-wide police raids have been carried out on suspected Iranian spies. Iran has been linked in the past to spying, assassinating dissidents and targeting Israelis. (16.01.2018)  

Related content

Symbolbild Laptop IT Hacker

'Thousands' of EU diplomatic cables hacked, says report 19.12.2018

Sensitive communications between EU diplomats were accessed by hackers for years, a US media report has claimed. The cables reveal a worried EU trying to find a way to deal with Trump, China and Russia.

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud stands next to German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a reception ceremony in Jeddah

Will Saudi Arabia's diplomatic thaw with Germany last? 26.09.2018

After 10 months, Saudi Arabia and Germany have decided to end their diplomatic dispute. Analysts say that the two nations enjoy a beneficial relationship, despite disagreements on Iran and human rights abuses in Yemen.

Javad Zarif Brüssel Belgien

Iran: Trump administration a 'real threat' to Middle East 21.09.2018

Iran's foreign minister has called on the US to act "like a normal state." And the country's president said US President Donald Trump would fail in his confrontations with Tehran.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 