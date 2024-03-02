US pharmacy giants to start selling abortion pill

Pharmacy chains CVS Health and Walgreens will soon begin selling a commonly used abortion pill —mifepristone — expanding availability of the drug that is at the center of legal challenges surrounding abortion rights.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in January 2023 finalized a rule to allow greater access to mifepristone, including by extending its availability across major pharmacy stores.

The FDA labeling had previously limited availability owing to safety concerns. CVS Health and Walgreens have now completed the procedure in keeping with the FDA rule change that will allow them to sell mifepristone.

The drug, along with a second pill, misopristol, is used for medical abortions, a term used to describe a method where a pregnancy is terminated with the help of the two pills instead of surgery.

More than half of pregnancies are terminated by way of medical abortions in America, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights.

Biden praises greater access to abortion pill

“With major retail pharmacy chains newly certified to dispense medication abortion, many women will soon have the option to pick up their prescription at a local, certified pharmacy—just as they would for any other medication,” US President Joe Biden said.

“I encourage all pharmacies that want to pursue this option to seek certification,” he said. CVS Health, the nation's largest drugstore chain, said they will start filing prescriptions for mifepristone in Rhode Island and neighboring Massachusetts in the weeks ahead.

Walgreens will begin dispensing the medication within a week. The chain will start with some locations in New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, California and Illinois.

Biden has made abortion rights a critical issue of his presidential campaign. He has released abortion-focused ads and has sought to portray his main rival, former President Donald Trump, as being one who could threaten Americans' personal freedoms.

Access to medical abortion a big issue in election year

The news comes as the US Supreme Court is set to consider whether to restrict access to mifepristone, with a decision that could upend the FDA's approval and regulation of the drug that has been considered safe for many years. A ruling is expected in July.

Access to medication abortion, especially by mail, which was also one of FDA's 2023 rule change, has become a topic of heated debate.

The Supreme Court in 2022 overturned Roe v. Wade that constitutionally protected abortions. Many conservative states, such as Tennessee, have since enacted total abortion bans.

